World Rugby defers vote on controversial 20-minute red card as new chairman announced

WORLD RUGBY HAS deferred a decision to extend trials for the controversial 20-minute red card until after the Autumn Nations Series.

The governing body trialled the change in the Rugby Championship earlier this year, allowing a team to replace a red-carded player after 20 minutes in the sin bin.

It will also be used in the November Tests, much to the chagrin of the Irish and French unions, the latter arguing that at a time when concussion is a burning issue, it could incite dangerous play.

National unions in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand back the proposal.

The measure had drawn different responses from the two favourites to replace Bill Beaumont as World Rugby chairman, with Australia’s Brett Robinson strongly in favour and France’s Abdelatif Benazzi firmly opposed.

Robinson was selected for a four-year term after two rounds of voting in Dublin on Thursday, becoming the first elected chair of the international federation from the southern hemisphere. He received 27 votes to Benazzi’s 25.

“With cross-hemisphere international matches having only just begun, in line with the recommendation, the Council decided to delay consideration of the 20-minute red card trial until the conclusion of the Autumn Nations Series to enable further feedback and full data analysis to be considered,” World Rugby said in a statement.

The French players’ union, Provale, claimed there was insufficient evidence to continue with the idea.

The French have argued only 60% of the teams to have received a red card across a sample of 480 games in the Top 14 and international games went on to lose the match.

The IRFU said it “does not support the permanent adoption of a 20-minute red card” in a statement last month.

They added: “Player welfare and safety are paramount to the core values of the game and the option of a permanent red card for deliberate and intentional acts of foul play supports those values and protects the integrity of the game.”

Four other laws did get passed for further trials from next year, in an effort to speed up the game and make it more spectator-friendly.

A 60-second conversion limit is to be imposed to align with penalties and improve game pace – which will be managed by a shot clock where possible.

There will be a 30-second setup for lineouts which will match time for scrums to reduce downtime and will be managed on-field by the match officials.

There will also be a play-on rule in uncontested lineouts when the throw is not straight and scrum-half protection during scrums, rucks, and mauls.

The television match official (TMO) also will gain extra influence in a further trial.

“They will have additional power to identify clear and obvious infringements in the final attacking passage of play before scoring (knock on, forward pass, and in touch) and in the final two phases specifically (offside, maul obstruction, and tackle complete),” World Rugby said in a statement.

World Rugby said the measures would enhance the sport’s image and attract new fans.