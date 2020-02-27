This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 27 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World Rugby forms working group to examine the state of the breakdown

Some of the game’s leading coaches, referees, and medical experts will be involved.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 2:51 PM
53 minutes ago 1,071 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5024460

WORLD RUGBY IS forming a dedicated working group to consider possible law trials around the breakdown.

With the breakdown currently one of the most frustrating and dangerous areas in rugby, with laws regularly broken and ignored, the move by World Rugby is likely to be welcomed by supporters.

The breakdown working group will hold a meeting next week as part of World Rugby’s second annual player welfare and laws symposium in Paris.

It’s understood that leading coaches including the All Blacks’ Ian Foster and former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt will be part of the working group, as will some of the top referees in the game, as well as data and medical experts.

general-view-ball-and-ruck The breakdown can often be very messy in elite rugby. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The aim of World Rugby’s symposium is to “implement and adhere to evidence-based injury-prevention strategies.”

Last year’s symposium gave rise to the current 50/22 kicking law trial, among several others aimed at making rugby safer to play.

This year’s breakdown working group will be of chief interest to rugby fans, many of whom are dismayed at the state of the post-tackle area.

World Rugby says the working group will “consider playing and injury trends and potential law trials for an area of the game that is accountable for approximately nine per cent of match injuries, but with an higher than average severity in the elite game.”

Serious injuries to the likes of Ireland flanker Dan Leavy and Ireland U20s back row Ciaran Booth in recent seasons have underlined the potential danger of the breakdown.

The sheer scale of competitiveness at the breakdown in any game can make it a messy area, while attacking teams’ desires for quick ball can result in them flouting the laws of the game. Referees are sometimes slow to adjudicate by the actual laws of the sport.

It will be intriguing to see what World Rugby’s working group suggests in terms of law trials and positive measures at the breakdown moving forward.

World Rugby says that its data shows that the sport’s “injury-prevention focus is having a positive impact,” with match injury incidence in elite rugby remaining “generally stable”, with an overall reduction in injury rates per 1,000 player hours at the 2019 World Cup compared to 2015.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie