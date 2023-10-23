World Rugby launches review into Curry's 'white c***' accusation

WORLD RUGBY HAS confirmed it is formally reviewing England flanker Tom Curry’s accusation that South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi used discriminatory language towards him during Saturday’s World Cup semi-final.

Curry accused Mbonambi of calling him a “white c***” in the first half of the game.

The England back row approached referee Ben O’Keeffe just before Owen Farrell kicked a penalty in the 24th minute and said, “Sir, if their hooker calls me a white c***, what do I do?”

The ref mic did not pick up any audio of the alleged incident involving Mbonambi.

The Springboks said yesterday that they were taking the allegation very seriously and would review the available evidence.

Initially, World Rugby said it could not comment given that the post-game citing window remains open until 36 hours after the final whistle, but the game’s governing body has now revealed that it has launched a formal review.

“World Rugby takes all allegations of discriminatory behaviour extremely seriously,” reads a statement from World Rugby.

“We can confirm that we are formally reviewing the allegation made by England’s Tom Curry in relation to the use of discriminatory language during the England versus South Africa Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final on Saturday.

“World Rugby will not be making further comment until the conclusion of the process.”

Mbonambi is a key player for the Springboks, who will face New Zealand in the World Cup final on Saturday.

He is the only out-and-out hooker in their World Cup squad and has been captaining the team when starting skipper Siya Kolisi has been replaced.