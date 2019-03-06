This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World Rugby insists it wants promotion/relegation in Nations Championship

Rugby’s governing body has moved to officially clarify its position on the new Nations Championship.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 4:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,927 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4526962

WORLD RUGBY HAS insisted that it is in favour of promotion and relegation in the new Nations Championship, which it has proposed to begin in 2022.

The global governing body was widely slammed last week following reports that it was attempting to push through an annual 12-nation competition which would not involve promotion and relegation.

Some of the world’s leading players also voiced their concerns around the reported concept, expressing strong reservations about the possible travel and workload demands that could be asked of them.

World Rugby has today issued a statement to clarify its position on the “merits and structure” of the annual global competition ahead of a meeting of unions in Dublin next week.

World Rugby says some unions are not in agreement about promotion/relegation and stressed that most nations would actually play fewer Tests each year under the proposed new competition.

The governing body also insists that the new competition would not diminish the value of the Six Nations and Rugby Championship, although it would see two Tier 2 nations joining the latter competition to bring that up to six.

The statement says that World Rugby made a proposal to union CEOs and International Rugby Players, the body representing professional players, in September 2018 based around the following key points:

  • The Nations Championship to debut in 2022.
  • The Six Nations, The Rugby Championship and the British and Irish Lions completely retained and protected as jewels in the calendar.
  • A two-division, merit-based format with promotion and relegation and a potential pathway for all unions.
  • Two conferences comprising the Six Nations and The Rugby Championship (to which two ‘Tier 2′ teams would be immediately added to make six in total).
  • Each team plays the other 11 teams once either home or away with points accumulated throughout counting towards a league table.
  • Top two teams from each conference would play cross-conference semi-finals, followed by a Grand Final.
  • Competition to run in two of the four years in the Rugby World Cup cycle (not running in a Rugby World Cup year and with a truncated version in a Lions year).
  • Broadcast rights aggregated and collectively sold, increasing revenue potential. The possibility to centralise some sponsorship rights.
  • The competition would provide qualification and seeding for future Rugby World Cups.
  • Rugby World Cup to be enhanced as the pinnacle global event, potentially moving to 24 teams in 2027.

World Rugby insists that player welfare is “fundamental to our sport” and points out that the proposed new Nations Championship would see players play in a maximum of 13 Tests if their team reaches the final, and that most teams would only play 11, which it says is fewer than currently the average.

The World Rugby statement does not, however, clarify how players would be able to deal with the demands of travelling between three different nations for the July Tests in the Southern Hemisphere.

Brett Gosper Chief Executive World Rugby World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

For example, under the proposal, Ireland could play in the US, New Zealand and Japan on three consecutive weekends, placing huge demands on their players’ ability to recover.

World Rugby’s statement says that despite reports to the contrary, its proposed competition “provides opportunities for all teams to compete at the top level on merit, with promotion and relegation.”

World Rugby claims that “not all unions are presently in favour of immediate promotion and relegation” while insisting that the global body remains “absolutely committed to an eventual pathway for all.”

Money is, of course, an important part of this and World Rugby says the proposed model would “boost annual media revenue for international rugby and unions, for reinvestment in the game, by a substantial amount.”

“The current rugby broadcast market is complicated,” reads the statement, “which impairs the overall ability of the game –including players, fans, unions and clubs – to realise its full potential.”

With the next set of talks to take place in Dublin next week, World Rugby says it will continue to push the global advancement of rugby.

“Change is always difficult,” concludes the statement, “and nobody expected complex multi-stakeholder discussions to be simple, however for a sport to grow and thrive, it must explore ways to innovate and evolve.”

Meanwhile, the International Rugby Players council will meet next week to discuss the proposed Nations Championship, as well as “plans to ensure a more meaningful and effective engagement with World Rugby.”

“Our players are incredibly passionate about having their voices heard, not just in relation to the proposed international season, but in respect of all player issues that impact the men’s, women’s, 15s and 7s game,” said International Rugby Players CEO Omar Hassanein.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Cronin's Ireland omission down to building squad depth, says Easterby
    Cronin's Ireland omission down to building squad depth, says Easterby
    Ireland U20s captain Hawkshaw misses out as Grand Slam bid continues in Cork
    Carbery to miss France showdown as Leavy and Henshaw remain sidelined
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    Pochettino fined and handed touchline ban over row with referee Mike Dean
    Under-fire Solari apologises to Real Madrid fans following 'painful' loss to Ajax
    IRELAND
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    'Elite athletes are no different to any other punter in the world'
    BBC's Brexit coverage of Ireland 'lacking curiosity and depth', former BBC controllers says
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde
    'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde
    Solskjaer confirms Sanchez's sideline spell and refuses to rule out PSG comeback
    Lukaku hits out at media 'lies' following report of Pogba rift

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie