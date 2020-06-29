This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World Rugby won't be confirming the autumn Test calendar tomorrow

The game’s governing body was due to hold a meeting of its council tomorrow.

By AFP Monday 29 Jun 2020, 5:24 PM
56 minutes ago 494 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5136417
Ireland haven't played since losing to England in Twickenham in February.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Ireland haven't played since losing to England in Twickenham in February.
Ireland haven't played since losing to England in Twickenham in February.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

THERE WILL BE no decision tomorrow by World Rugby on the thorny issue of how many international Tests can be played in the autumn, an official said.

Rugby union’s decision-making council had been scheduled to meet on 30 June but that has now been cancelled to give all stakeholders more time to study proposals.

Rugby union had been in lockdown since March because of the coronavirus until New Zealand’s in-house Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament started earlier this month.

But the European season has yet to resume and with several 2020 Six Nations matches still to take place, elite players face the prospect of a fixture pile-up later in a year blighted by Covid-19.

There are also concerns over the participation of Southern Hemisphere teams in the traditional three-week autumn Test window in the North because of coronavirus-related health and safety protocols.

The French federation wants the Test window extended to six games but World Rugby said they would not be rushed into a decision.

“We are ensuring that all parties have the time that they require to deliver the best-possible 2020 calendar solution for the global game,” a World Rugby spokesman told AFP on Monday.

“Given ongoing constructive and productive meetings between stakeholders, we will not be putting a date on any decision at this stage.”

World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper told AFP last week that the governing body’s role was one of “facilitating an outcome that is good for all and we are listening and understand the views of all stakeholders”.

“It is important that the process recognises and supports the needs of both the clubs and the unions.”

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie