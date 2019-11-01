21-year-old Tom Curry among nominees for World Rugby Player of the Year

ENGLAND’S 21-YEAR-old flanker Tom Curry has been included on the shortlist for World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year.

The Sale Sharks back row has been superb for Eddie Jones’ side in their run to tomorrow’s World Cup final and has been included among six nominees for the top individual award in the men’s game.

USA hooker Joe Taufete’e has also been included on the shortlist for Player of the Year, which will be presented at an awards ceremony in Tokyo on Sunday.

The other for nominees are All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea, Springboks wing Cheslin Kolbe, Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones, and South Africa flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Whoever picks up the honour on Sunday will be succeeding Ireland’s Johnny Sexton as Player of the Year.

The shortlist for the award was selected by a panel that includes former Ireland internationals Brian O’Driscoll and Fiona Coghlan, along with Richie McCaw, John Smit, George Gregan, Maggie Alphonsi, Melodie Robinson, Fabien Galthié, Agustín Pichot, and Seilala Mapusua.

Meanwhile, England have three of the five nominees for World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year.

22-year-old prop Sarah Berne is included alongside experienced team-mates Emily Scarratt and Katy Daley-Mclean.

France’s Pauline Bourdon and New Zealand’s Kendra Cocksedge complete the shortlist, which was selected by a panel that includes Coghlan and fellow former Ireland international Lynne Cantwell.

Previous World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year Award winners:

2018 – Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

2017 – Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

2016 – Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

2015 – Dan Carter (New Zealand)

2014 – Brodie Retallick (New Zealand)

2013 – Kieran Read (New Zealand)

2012 – Dan Carter (New Zealand)

2011 – Thierry Dusautoir (France)

2010 – Richie McCaw (New Zealand)

2009 – Richie McCaw (New Zealand)

2008 – Shane Williams (Wales)

2007 – Bryan Habana (South Africa)

2006 – Richie McCaw (New Zealand)

2005 – Dan Carter (New Zealand)

2004 – Schalk Burger (South Africa)

2003 – Jonny Wilkinson (England)

2002 – Fabien Galthié (France)

2001 – Keith Wood (Ireland)

Previous World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year Award winners:

2018 – Jessy Trémoulière (France)

2017 – Portia Woodman (New Zealand)

2016 – Sarah Hunter (England)

2015 – Kendra Cocksedge (New Zealand)

2014 – Magali Harvey (Canada)

2012 – Michaela Staniford (England)

2011 – Ruth Mitchell

2010 – Carla Hohepa (New Zealand)

2009 – Debby Hodgkinson (Australia)

2008 – Carol Isherwood (England)

2007 – Sarah Corrigan (Australia)

2006 – Maggie Alphonsi (England)

2005 – Farah Palmer (New Zealand)

2004 – Donna Kennedy (Scotland)

2003 – Kathy Flores (USA)

2002 – Monique Hirovanaa (New Zealand)

2001 – Shelley Rae (England)