This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 1 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

21-year-old Tom Curry among nominees for World Rugby Player of the Year

Ardie Savea, Alun Wyn Jones, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Cheslin Kolbe, and Joe Taufete’e are also up for the award.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Tokyo
By Murray Kinsella Friday 1 Nov 2019, 4:38 AM
17 minutes ago 99 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4874699

ENGLAND’S 21-YEAR-old flanker Tom Curry has been included on the shortlist for World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year.

englands-tom-curry Curry has been brilliant at the World Cup. Source: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

The Sale Sharks back row has been superb for Eddie Jones’ side in their run to tomorrow’s World Cup final and has been included among six nominees for the top individual award in the men’s game.

USA hooker Joe Taufete’e has also been included on the shortlist for Player of the Year, which will be presented at an awards ceremony in Tokyo on Sunday.

The other for nominees are All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea, Springboks wing Cheslin Kolbe, Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones, and South Africa flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Whoever picks up the honour on Sunday will be succeeding Ireland’s Johnny Sexton as Player of the Year. 

EIQk9-vWkAAfuEC

The shortlist for the award was selected by a panel that includes former Ireland internationals Brian O’Driscoll and Fiona Coghlan, along with Richie McCaw, John Smit, George Gregan, Maggie Alphonsi, Melodie Robinson, Fabien Galthié, Agustín Pichot, and Seilala Mapusua.

Meanwhile, England have three of the five nominees for World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year.

22-year-old prop Sarah Berne is included alongside experienced team-mates Emily Scarratt and Katy Daley-Mclean.

France’s Pauline Bourdon and New Zealand’s Kendra Cocksedge complete the shortlist, which was selected by a panel that includes Coghlan and fellow former Ireland international Lynne Cantwell.

EIQlOCfXsAEU9j2

Previous World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year Award winners:

2018 – Johnny Sexton (Ireland)
2017 – Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)
2016 – Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)
2015 – Dan Carter (New Zealand)
2014 – Brodie Retallick (New Zealand)
2013 – Kieran Read (New Zealand)
2012 – Dan Carter (New Zealand)
2011 – Thierry Dusautoir (France)
2010 – Richie McCaw (New Zealand)
2009 – Richie McCaw (New Zealand)
2008 – Shane Williams (Wales)
2007 – Bryan Habana (South Africa)
2006 – Richie McCaw (New Zealand)
2005 – Dan Carter (New Zealand)
2004 – Schalk Burger (South Africa)
2003 – Jonny Wilkinson (England)
2002 – Fabien Galthié (France)
2001 – Keith Wood (Ireland)

Previous World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year Award winners:

2018 – Jessy Trémoulière (France)
2017 – Portia Woodman (New Zealand)
2016 – Sarah Hunter (England)
2015 – Kendra Cocksedge (New Zealand)
2014 – Magali Harvey (Canada)
2012 – Michaela Staniford (England)
2011 – Ruth Mitchell
2010 – Carla Hohepa (New Zealand)
2009 – Debby Hodgkinson (Australia)
2008 – Carol Isherwood (England)
2007 – Sarah Corrigan (Australia)
2006 – Maggie Alphonsi (England)
2005 – Farah Palmer (New Zealand)
2004 – Donna Kennedy (Scotland)
2003 – Kathy Flores (USA)
2002 – Monique Hirovanaa (New Zealand)
2001 – Shelley Rae (England)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Tokyo
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie