Mixed fortunes for Irish athletes at World U20 Championships

THERE WERE MIXED fortunes for Irish athletes at the World U20 Championships in Peru today.

Elizabeth Ndudi secured her place in the women’s long jump final tomorrow night after a 5.95m finish.

After an anxious wait for the results of the remaining two heats, Tallaght AC’s Sean Aigboboh qualified for the men’s 100m semi-final as the fastest non-automatic qualifier.

His time of 10.55 was enough to finish third in his heat.

However, it was not to be for the mixed 4×400 relay team who missed out on a place in tonight’s final.

Conor Kelly, Daisy Walker, Sean Doggett and Niamh Murray had to settle for fourth in their heat in 3:26.40.