Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Sean Aigboboh (file photo). Bryan Keane/INPHO
coming of age

Mixed fortunes for Irish athletes at World U20 Championships

Mixed 4×400 relay team miss out on final place while Elizabeth Ndudi books spot in long jump final and Sean Aigboboh qualifies for 100m semis.
7.27pm, 27 Aug 2024
221
0

THERE WERE MIXED fortunes for Irish athletes at the World U20 Championships in Peru today.

Elizabeth Ndudi secured her place in the women’s long jump final tomorrow night after a 5.95m finish.

After an anxious wait for the results of the remaining two heats, Tallaght AC’s Sean Aigboboh qualified for the men’s 100m semi-final as the fastest non-automatic qualifier.

His time of 10.55 was enough to finish third in his heat.

However, it was not to be for the mixed 4×400 relay team who missed out on a place in tonight’s final.

Conor Kelly, Daisy Walker, Sean Doggett and Niamh Murray had to settle for fourth in their heat in 3:26.40.

Author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie