DONEGAL HAVE RETAINED their Ulster title after an incredible contest that came down to the final play of an exhausting 90 minutes of football.
A goal from Ciaran Moore in the third minute of the second period of extra time put them into a two-point lead after it looked like they were completely punched out. Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty levelled it then with a two-point free from 45 metres out.
But Niall O’Donnell was to have the final say to bring the Anglo-Celt back to the Hills with a late winner.
Donegal go back to back with Ulster titles after a Clones thriller
Donegal 2-23
Armagh 0-28
More to follow….
