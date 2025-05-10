Donegal go back to back with Ulster titles after a Clones thriller

Donegal 2-23

Armagh 0-28

DONEGAL HAVE RETAINED their Ulster title after an incredible contest that came down to the final play of an exhausting 90 minutes of football.

A goal from Ciaran Moore in the third minute of the second period of extra time put them into a two-point lead after it looked like they were completely punched out. Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty levelled it then with a two-point free from 45 metres out.

But Niall O’Donnell was to have the final say to bring the Anglo-Celt back to the Hills with a late winner.

More to follow….