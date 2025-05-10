Advertisement
Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeUlster Final

Donegal go back to back with Ulster titles after a Clones thriller

Late Niall O’Donnell point edges out Armagh after a titanic battle.
7.56pm, 10 May 2025
Declan Bogue Reports from St Tiernach's Park

Donegal 2-23

Armagh 0-28

 

DONEGAL HAVE RETAINED their Ulster title after an incredible contest that came down to the final play of an exhausting 90 minutes of football.

A goal from Ciaran Moore in the third minute of the second period of extra time put them into a two-point lead after it looked like they were completely punched out. Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty levelled it then with a two-point free from 45 metres out.

But Niall O’Donnell was to have the final say to bring the Anglo-Celt back to the Hills with a late winner.

More to follow….

