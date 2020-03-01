Worry for Ireland amid Seamus Coleman blow

THERE WAS A worrying sight for Ireland boss Mick McCarthy at Goodison Park today, as Seamus Coleman went off injured during Everton’s clash with Man United.

The Ireland skipper went down clutching his leg and was replaced by Djibril Sidibe on 28 minutes.

The seriousness of the injury is unclear, but the 31-year-old Donegal native could now be a doubt for Ireland’s crucial Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Slovakia on 26 March in Bratislava.

If he is to miss out, Coleman will not be the only absentee. It was confirmed earlier this week that Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark is likely to miss the rest of the season with an ankle ligament injury.

However, there was better news for another Irish full-back today. Matt Doherty found the net for Wolves, making it 1-1 in their game with Spurs.

The Dubliner would be expected to start if Coleman is unavailable for the trip to Slovakia.

