Sunday 1 March, 2020
United also change five from the team that beat Club Brugge 5-0 on Wednesday.

The big news is that Anthony Martial is passed fit to start and partners Mason Greenwood up front.

Elsewhere David De Gea returns in goal, Victor Lindelof replaces Eric Bailly at centre-back, Nemanja Matic is in for Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood joins Martial up front.

Kick-off is at 2pm, we’ll be back with more then.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Everton’s meeting with Manchester United.

A win at Goodison Park would see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team can close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to just one point, and United come into the game on the back of wins against Lampard’s Blues and Watford.

Everton played out a thrilling 3-2 defeat away to Arsenal last time out, but the Toffees have made steady improvements under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian has made five changes to his team, who currently sit 11th in the table, with Andre Gomes making his first start since fracturing his ankle in November.

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Theo Walcott and Tom Davies also return for the home side.

