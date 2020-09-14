Wright Thompson, Cork's Double win and everything else you can expect from The42 membership this week

THE SUPPORT OF the ever-growing community of The42 members means our team of writers can continue to produce the sports journalism you want each day.

And that backing is more important than ever as we gear up for a — touch wood — busy end to a weird year.

So, what have we lined up this week for members?

Today, Murray Kinsella dialled up top analyst Eoin Toolan to break down Leinster’s impressive PRO14 win over Ulster in this week’s episode of Rugby Weekly Extra.

Tomorrow, renowned longform sports writer Wright Thompson is Gavin Cooney’s guest on Behind The Lines, the sportswriting podcast.

On the agenda? Thompson’s much-discussed piece on Conor McGregor, his brilliant features on Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods and his love of Grogan’s in Dublin.

On the anniversary of the Cork footballers completing a historic senior All-Ireland double in 1990, we’ll remember the victory over archrivals Meath in a special episode of Warriors, with GAA editor Fintan O’Toole.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Our staff of writers will send Insider newsletters throughout the week, we’ll give away our monthly member prize and there’s plenty of chat in our special — and lively – WhatsApp groups. And the archive of podcasts for other shows like The Rise Of Kenny, The Football Family and How To Win At Dominoes is there for you to get stuck into.

Learn more about the membership scheme here, what you’ll get and why your support is so crucial to us.