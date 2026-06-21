If he faces any challenge, it’s most likely to come from world number one Scottie Scheffler who ignited his bid to claim the career grand slam with a round of 69 to move to one-under and a share of second place.
McIlroy’s round exploded to life with three successive birdies from the fifth, moving him to within four of Clark, who was just teeing off.
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But the Masters champion overshot the green at the difficult 10th for the second successive day for the first of five bogeys on an inward nine of 40 and a round of 73 which left him three over and his hopes in tatters.
Scheffler had gone under the radar after rounds of 72 and 68, but with a number of other multiple major winners who started the day in the top 10 struggling in the toughest conditions of the week at Shinnecock Hills, the 29-year-old breezed past them and into contention.
His round, which started with back-to-back bogeys, included four birdies on the back nine – including a chip-in at the 14th and narrowly missing an eagle attempt at the 16th – and after dropping a shot at the short 17th he missed a four-footer for birdie at the last.
Scheffler is hoping for a triple celebration on Sunday as it is his birthday and also Father’s Day.
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Clark takes six-shot lead into US Open final round – but still has Scheffler in his rearview mirror
RORY MCILROY’S BID for a first US Open title since 2011 collapsed on the back nine as leader Wyndham Clark took a commanding six-shot lead into Sunday’s final round.
Clark’s cushion would have been even more comfortable but for a bogey at the last as he signed for a level-par round of 70, leaving him on seven-under par for the tournament.
If he faces any challenge, it’s most likely to come from world number one Scottie Scheffler who ignited his bid to claim the career grand slam with a round of 69 to move to one-under and a share of second place.
McIlroy’s round exploded to life with three successive birdies from the fifth, moving him to within four of Clark, who was just teeing off.
But the Masters champion overshot the green at the difficult 10th for the second successive day for the first of five bogeys on an inward nine of 40 and a round of 73 which left him three over and his hopes in tatters.
Scheffler had gone under the radar after rounds of 72 and 68, but with a number of other multiple major winners who started the day in the top 10 struggling in the toughest conditions of the week at Shinnecock Hills, the 29-year-old breezed past them and into contention.
His round, which started with back-to-back bogeys, included four birdies on the back nine – including a chip-in at the 14th and narrowly missing an eagle attempt at the 16th – and after dropping a shot at the short 17th he missed a four-footer for birdie at the last.
Scheffler is hoping for a triple celebration on Sunday as it is his birthday and also Father’s Day.
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Golf Rory McIlroy Scottie Scheffler Shinnecock Hills US Open Wynd in his sails Wyndham Clark