Clark takes six-shot lead into US Open final round – but still has Scheffler in his rearview mirror

RORY MCILROY’S BID for a first US Open title since 2011 collapsed on the back nine as leader Wyndham Clark took a commanding six-shot lead into Sunday’s final round.

Clark’s cushion would have been even more comfortable but for a bogey at the last as he signed for a level-par round of 70, leaving him on seven-under par for the tournament.

Bogey at 18 for Wyndham Clark.



He goes into Sunday's final round with a 6 shot lead. pic.twitter.com/jr03TqZR2M — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 21, 2026

If he faces any challenge, it’s most likely to come from world number one Scottie Scheffler who ignited his bid to claim the career grand slam with a round of 69 to move to one-under and a share of second place.

McIlroy’s round exploded to life with three successive birdies from the fifth, moving him to within four of Clark, who was just teeing off.

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But the Masters champion overshot the green at the difficult 10th for the second successive day for the first of five bogeys on an inward nine of 40 and a round of 73 which left him three over and his hopes in tatters.

50 yards from the flag, but can't hold the green.



It's a bogey for Rory at 10. pic.twitter.com/gUTFU1XO1B — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 20, 2026

Scheffler had gone under the radar after rounds of 72 and 68, but with a number of other multiple major winners who started the day in the top 10 struggling in the toughest conditions of the week at Shinnecock Hills, the 29-year-old breezed past them and into contention.

Scottie is officially lurking!



Back-to-back birdies and he's -1. pic.twitter.com/ylKXXIyjQT — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 20, 2026

His round, which started with back-to-back bogeys, included four birdies on the back nine – including a chip-in at the 14th and narrowly missing an eagle attempt at the 16th – and after dropping a shot at the short 17th he missed a four-footer for birdie at the last.

Scheffler is hoping for a triple celebration on Sunday as it is his birthday and also Father’s Day.