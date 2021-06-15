Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 15 June 2021
Xherdan Shaqiri's Liverpool future remains uncertain

The Swiss star will wait until after the Euros before he makes the final call.

By Press Association Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 9:03 PM
27 minutes ago 834 Views 2 Comments
Xherdan Shaqiri (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER Xherdan Shaqiri will look to make a decision on his future after Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old Switzerland international made just five Premier League starts last season and has been linked with a move away from Anfield.

Shaqiri, who joined the Reds from Stoke in 2018, has two years remaining on his contract with the Merseyside club.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Switzerland’s Euro 2020 clash with Italy on Wednesday, Shaqiri said: “At the moment I don’t really want to talk about it.

“I have a contract there and after the Euros, of course, I will talk to my agent and then we will look at the situation. Then we will decide how to continue.”

