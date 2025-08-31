Wissa urges Brentford to allow him to leave, furious Jackson not giving up hope of Bayern move

YOANE WISSA HAS urged Brentford to “keep their word” and allow him to leave before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The 28-year-old posted on Instagram claiming the club has “significantly changed its position” having previously “put in writing” that he could depart should a fair offer be made.

Newcastle had an offer of £35million [€40m] plus add-ons rejected earlier in August for the forward who scored 19 Premier League goals last season.

“Earlier this summer, I held open discussions with the club’s senior management, including key directors and the new head coach,” he said in the post. “I made clear my intention to explore a new challenge.

“During these conversations, it was confirmed to me and my representatives that the club would not stand in my way if a reasonable offer was received. This was also put in writing.

“Yet as the window comes to an end, the club has now significantly changed its position, going against what was communicated.

“This has left me in a difficult and frustrating position. The commitment that I could leave this summer has not been fulfilled.

“In the meantime, I must do what I feel is right for my career and family and insist that Brentford honour keep their word to let me join a new club and at a fair price.”

The PA news agency has contacted Brentford for comment.

Wissa has not played this season, with head coach Keith Andrews explaining his omission following last week’s win over Aston Villa by saying he wanted his players to be “absolutely committed”.

Advertisement

It was reported in July that the player flew home early from the club’s training camp in Portugal after making clear he wanted to join Newcastle.

He has not been training with the rest of Andrews’ squad this season.

Wissa added: “Being made to stay beyond this summer will only tarnish four wonderful years at this incredible club and so l ask Brentford’s owners and directors to now keep their word to let me leave in the final hours of the window.”

Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson is hopeful that his aborted move to Bayern Munich from Chelsea can be revived with the striker set to stay in Germany on Sunday whilst his representatives work to resolve the stand-off, the PA news agency understands.

Nicolas Jackson (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The 24-year-old was recalled to west London on Saturday afternoon after flying out to finalise his loan move to the Bundesliga champions, following a hamstring injury picked up by Liam Delap during the Blues’ 2-0 win over Fulham.

Chelsea are reportedly exploring a move for Sporting Lisbon’s Conrad Harder before Monday’s transfer deadline, with the 20-year-old Denmark international being lined up as a possible contingency.

PA understands Jackson was furious with Chelsea’s u-turn, which came shortly after head coach Enzo Maresca had confirmed Delap will likely be out for six to eight weeks.

Earlier in the day, a deal had been agreed that would have seen the Senegal international move for an initial £13million [€15m] loan fee with an option for Bayern to make the deal permanent for £52m [€60m].

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl confirmed on Saturday evening that Chelsea had recalled Jackson.

“Chelsea informed us that they would like the player back after we agreed yesterday,” he said following his team’s 3-2 win against Augsburg. “The situation now is that the lad is here in Munich, but we are sending him back.”

Jackson, who has not played for Chelsea this season, had been told that he was not a part of Maresca’s plans following the signings of Delap for £30m [€35m] from Ipswich and fellow striker Joao Pedro for £60m [€69m] from Brighton.

Following Delap’s injury and confirmation of the sale on Saturday of Christopher Nkunku to AC Milan for £36m [€41m], it left Pedro as Maresca’s only fit striker.

The Brazil international is the team’s joint top scorer this season with two goals in his first three Premier League goals after he headed the opener in the west London derby win.

Elsewhere, Fulham are close to agreeing a club-record £34.6million [€40m] deal to sign Brazilian winger Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 22-year-old, who has scored 17 goals and made 10 assists in 57 matches since moving from Palmeiras in 2023, will become just the second signing of the summer for Marco Silva’s side.

He will bring European experience to Craven Cottage having played seven times for Shakhtar in last season’s Champions League.

The club’s previous record fee was the £27m [€31m] spent to bring in Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal a year ago.

It has been frustrating window for Silva after he guided Fulham to a record Premier League points tally of 53 last season.

So far, back-up goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte has been their only signing, the 34-year-old joining from Montpellier for £500,000 [€577,850].

Fulham have picked up just two points from their opening three league fixtures and were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Saturday’s west London derby.