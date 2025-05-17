Piastri grabs Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix pole as Red Bull's Tsunoda unhurt after serious crash

MCLAREN’S OSCAR PIASTRI grabbed pole position for Sunday’s Emilia-Romagna Formula One Grand Prix as Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda survived a spectacular high-speed crash in qualifying on Saturday.

Australian Piastri clocked a fastest lap of 1min 46.670sec to finish just 0.034sec ahead of Dutch world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull with Britain’s George Russell of Mercedes in third place on the grid.

Advertisement

Lando Norris of McLaren will start on the second row while the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were 11th and 12th respectively and will start on the sixth row.

Tsunoda’s car somersaulted into the barriers after only six minutes as the 25-year-old Japanese driver, who has good experience of racing at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, lost control when he hit the kerbs at the Variante Villeneuve.

His car lifted and flew sideways before turning upside down into a single barrel roll before skewing into the barriers.

He was unhurt, but the session was red flagged to a halt as he climbed from his car and walked away.

– © AFP 2025