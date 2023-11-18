Donegal's Bonner kicks two goals as Adelaide Crows storm into AFLW preliminary final

DONEGAL’S YVONNE BONNER played a starring role for the Adelaide Crows in their 12.10 (82) to 2.3 (15) victory over Sydney Swans to send them through to the AFLW preliminary final against North Melbourne.

Bonner kicked two goals for the Crows, and picked up nine disposals, seven kicks and four marks in an emphatic win.

Her first goal arrived in the first quarter while her second in the second quarter was created by her Irish teammate Niamh Kelly. The Mayo star arrowed a pass out to the unmarked Bonner who drilled her shot between the posts just before the siren to signal the end of the quarter.

Kelly also had an impressive game for the Crows, clocking up 17 disposals for the victors.

Our favourite Irish stars combine for Bonner's buzzer beater 🎇#weflyasone via @aflwomens pic.twitter.com/AYPTkvlVH0 — Adelaide Crows AFLW (@CrowsAFLW) November 18, 2023

There was some Irish representation on the losing Swans outfit, as Donegal’s Tanya Kennedy along with Kerry duo Paris McCarthy and Julie O’Sullivan all featured.

Roscommon’s Jennifer Higgins was playing for the Swans in what was her first season in the AFLW. However, her campaign was cut short by an ACL injury.

The other AFLW semi-final takes place tomorrow as Melbourne take on Geelong for a chance to face the Brisbane Lions in the other preliminary final.

Dublin’s Sinéad Goldrick is playing with Melbourne alongside Armagh sisters Aimee and Blaithín Mackin. Geelong is represented by Rachel Kearns of Mayo and Tipperary pair Aishling Moloney and Anna Rose Kennedy.

