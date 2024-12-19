Advertisement
More Stories
Ward earns full-time contract following his trial with Ulster. James Crombie/INPHO
Freewing man

Sevens star Zac Ward earns three-year Ulster deal

Wing impressed on his senior Ulster debut in the Champions Cup last week.
4.52pm, 19 Dec 2024

ULSTER HAVE MOVED quickly to secure Zac Ward’s future at the province, agreeing a three-year deal with the Ireland Sevens star until 2028.

Ward has been on trial at Ravenhill since his return from the Paris Olympics, and delivered an eye-catching performance on his senior Ulster debut in last week’s Champions Cup defeat to Bordeaux-Begles.

The 26-year-old wing also featured for Emerging Ireland during their tour of South Africa in the autumn.

General manager Bryn Cunningham believes that Ward has the qualities to make a “real impact” at Ulster.

“Watching his performances in the Sevens game, we felt that he showcased a number of transferable skills for the XVs game, with his strengths in ball-carrying, his speed, aerial skills, and try-scoring ability all strong attributes for playing in the backfield.”

After impressing on his debut, Ward retains his place in the Ulster starting XV for Friday night’s URC interpro against Munster in Ravenhill.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie