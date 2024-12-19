Sevens star Zac Ward earns three-year Ulster deal

ULSTER HAVE MOVED quickly to secure Zac Ward’s future at the province, agreeing a three-year deal with the Ireland Sevens star until 2028.

Ward has been on trial at Ravenhill since his return from the Paris Olympics, and delivered an eye-catching performance on his senior Ulster debut in last week’s Champions Cup defeat to Bordeaux-Begles.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old wing also featured for Emerging Ireland during their tour of South Africa in the autumn.

General manager Bryn Cunningham believes that Ward has the qualities to make a “real impact” at Ulster.

“Watching his performances in the Sevens game, we felt that he showcased a number of transferable skills for the XVs game, with his strengths in ball-carrying, his speed, aerial skills, and try-scoring ability all strong attributes for playing in the backfield.”

After impressing on his debut, Ward retains his place in the Ulster starting XV for Friday night’s URC interpro against Munster in Ravenhill.