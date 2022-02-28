Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 28 February 2022
Zach Johnson appointed US Ryder Cup captain

The two-time major winner succeeds Steve Stricker for the 2023 matches in Italy.

By The42 Team
ZACH JOHNSON HAS been named Team USA captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup. 

The two-time major winner succeeds Steve Stricker as the Americans look to defend their crown at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome next year. 

More to follow

