Zach Johnson appointed US Ryder Cup captain

ZACH JOHNSON HAS been named Team USA captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The two-time major winner succeeds Steve Stricker as the Americans look to defend their crown at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome next year.

Your 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain 🏆



Ciao, @ZachJohnsonPGA pic.twitter.com/zunUaJMR0N — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) February 28, 2022

More to follow

