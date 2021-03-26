Tuohy and O'Connor star as Geelong enjoy late win over Brisbane in fiery clash

Zach Tuohy of the Cats celebrates after kicking a goal during the Round 2 AFL match between the Geelong Cats and Brisbane Lions.

ZACH TUOHY KICKED two goals on his return from injury as Geelong prevailed in a Friday night classic one-point win against the Brisbane Lions.

A back injury forced the Laois man to miss Geelong’s opening round defeat to Adelaide, but Tuohy shone in his first start of the season for last year’s beaten finalists.

It was a good day for the Irish as Kerry’s Mark O’Connor performed extremely well in a tagging role on reigning Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale.

O’Connor followed Neale from the opening bounce, holding him statless in the second quarter and preventing him from making a single clearance in the opening half.

New recruit Isaac Smith kicked the match winner for the Cats in dramatic circumstances at the death. There was late drama as the Lions missed a chance to win the game in the last 30 seconds as a holding-the-ball free kick wasn’t awarded.

The game looked in doubt earlier in the day when, just 49 minutes before the bounce, the Victorian health department announced that travellers from Brisbane to Victoria had to self-isolate immediate.

It mean the 30 supporters who flew to Melbourne for the match had to depart the GMHBA Stadium immediately to get Covid tests.

