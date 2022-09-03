Zach Tuohy closes in on 250 AFL games as Geelong advance to preliminary final

ZACH TUOHY PLAYED in his 248th AFL game as the Geelong Cats booked their place in the preliminary final following a 78 to 72 win over Collingwood.

The Laois native is in search of his first Premiership to follow in the footsteps of Tadhg Kennelly, who was the last Irishman to win it in 2005. Kerry’s Mark O’Connor was also involved in Geelong’s victory.

He was named as a medical substitute and came in to replace Jake Kolodjashnij in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Geelong have now won 14 straight games and are one victory away from playing in the Grand Final.

THESE CATS HAVE HEART 💙 We're headed to a prelim #Untameable pic.twitter.com/JHT4kjhYUV — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) September 3, 2022

Meanwhile in the AFLW, there was plenty of Irish in action in the Round 2 ties on Friday and Saturday.

There was disappointment for Erika O’Shea and Vikki Wall as North Melbourne narrowly lost out to the Melbourne Demons by 26 to 24. The pair featured prominently for their side, with O’Shea finishing the tie with 11 disposals while Wall came away with five disposals.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

Elsewhere, Áine Tighe, Orlagh Lally and Amy Mulholland were all involved in Freemantle’s 3.9 (27) to 0.1 (1) defeat to Geelong Cats. Fremantle scored just a single point in difficult conditions in what was the lowest-ever score in AFLW history.

There are 22 Irish players involved in the AFLW this season, with four more Round 2 fixtures to follow on Sunday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!