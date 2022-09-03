Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 3 September 2022
Advertisement

Zach Tuohy closes in on 250 AFL games as Geelong advance to preliminary final

Kerry’s Mark O’Connor was a medical substitute and was introduced in the second quarter.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Sep 2022, 12:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,507 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5856983
Zach Tuohy in action against Collingwood.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Zach Tuohy in action against Collingwood.
Zach Tuohy in action against Collingwood.
Image: AAP/PA Images

ZACH TUOHY PLAYED in his 248th AFL game as the Geelong Cats booked their place in the preliminary final following a 78 to 72 win over Collingwood.

The Laois native is in search of his first Premiership to follow in the footsteps of Tadhg Kennelly, who was the last Irishman to win it in 2005. Kerry’s Mark O’Connor was also involved in Geelong’s victory.

He was named as a medical substitute and came in to replace Jake Kolodjashnij in the second quarter.

Geelong have now won 14 straight games and are one victory away from playing in the Grand Final.

Meanwhile in the AFLW, there was plenty of Irish in action in the Round 2 ties on Friday and Saturday.

There was disappointment for Erika O’Shea and Vikki Wall as North Melbourne narrowly lost out to the Melbourne Demons by 26 to 24. The pair featured prominently for their side, with O’Shea finishing the tie with 11 disposals while Wall came away with five disposals.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Elsewhere, Áine Tighe, Orlagh Lally and Amy Mulholland were all involved in Freemantle’s 3.9 (27) to 0.1 (1) defeat to Geelong Cats. Fremantle scored just a single point in difficult conditions in what was the lowest-ever score in AFLW history.

There are 22 Irish players involved in the AFLW this season, with four more Round 2 fixtures to follow on Sunday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie