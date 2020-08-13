This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Big milestone ahead as Zach Tuohy set to go second on AFL appearance list for Irish players

The Laois star and Kerry’s Mark O’Connor are in line for a big clash with Geelong.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 10:03 AM
Zach Tuohy after kicking a goal last weekend.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Zach Tuohy after kicking a goal last weekend.
Zach Tuohy after kicking a goal last weekend.
Image: AAP/PA Images

LAOIS MAN ZACH Tuohy is set to hit a big milestone this weekend as he will go second on the Australian Football League [AFL] appearance list for Irish players.

The Geelong star is in line for his 198th appearance after being named to start at half-back against current league leaders Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

Portlaoise native Tuohy edges past Kerry’s Tadhg Kennelly (197) on the Irish appearance list, though Dublin and Melbourne great Jim Styles remains firmly out in front on 246.

This comes after he hit his 150th appearance — also against Port Adelaide — in April 2018.

A Leinster minor championship winner in 2007, Tuohy initially joined Carlton as an international rookie in the 2010 Draft selection and soon become an established member of their side.

In 2016, he made the move to Geelong where he’s impressed since.

Now, he will hope to continue his glittering form after helping the Cats to a big win over St Kilda last time out. The 30-year-old grabbed a goal and set up another, finishing the game with 18 disposals and five marks.

He impressed alongside fellow Irish native Mark O’Connor, who accounted for 16 disposals and nine marks as Geelong claimed back-to-back wins.

Kerry man O’Connor is also in line to face Port Adelaide this weekend after being named on the interchange bench.

The side have made two changes for their Round 12 blockbuster with Sam Simpson and Lachie Fogarty returning in place of Jack Steven and Brad Close.

