Zach Tuohy set to overtake Jim Stynes' appearance record in Aussie Rules

IN FRONT OF his home Geelong Cats fans at the GMHBA Stadium on Sunday, Zach Tuohy of Portaloise will break the record of most games played in the VFL/AFL by an Irish-born player.

Selected in the centreline, along with fellow countryman Mark O’Connor for the meeting against North Melbourne, Tuohy will play his 265th Australian Rules match, therefore surpassing the record of the late, great Jim Stynes, the former Brownlow Medalist.

Interviewed by the club’s inhouse media about the prospect, Tuohy spoke of the significance of his achievement.

“I knew of Jim Stynes obviously. Don’t think I appreciated the significant impact he had on the game, or his legacy he had, post-career. Only really got to understand that when I came out,” Tuohy said.

“The good thing is, with the more and more Irish guys and girls now coming out, his legacy is getting much more publicity back home and people are aware.

“I must admit I was blown away to see what significant a character he was.”

As to how he felt about becoming the new record holder, he added, “It’s a strange one. I’m obviously proud that I have been able to play as long as I have. He’s everyone’s hero, you almost feel guilty playing more games than him.

“I don’t think I belong in Jim’s category as a player and obviously not in terms of legacy. So it is a strange one to feel that I am now on a par with him. Super proud, but I don’t know how to feel.

“I’m super appreciative of it. I haven’t really thought about it until recent weeks when I was getting closer and closer to it. I wasn’t sure what to expect in the build-up to it. But it’s nice. The club are good at celebrating our own people.”

Mark O'Connor.

Kerry’s Mark O’Connor is set to make a return. He was a late withdrawal in last week’s clash with Sydney, but has been named in the Cats’ squad.