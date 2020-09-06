This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 6 September 2020
Tuohy forced to wait to join AFL 200 club as rib keeps him out of action

The Laois man suffered the blow during the dramatic comeback win over the Bulldogs last weekend.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 6 Sep 2020, 12:08 PM
Tuohy walks out of Geelong's warm-up ahead of the match against Essendon.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

THE BALLOONS MARKED ’200′ will have to be put back in their box for a few more days as Ireland’s Zach Tuohy remains on 199 AFL appearances.

The Laois man suffered a rib injury during Geelong’s comeback win over the Bulldogs last week and congratulated the opponent that made the contact on him immediately after the game by saying it was the hardest hit he had felt in his time in Australia.

Geelong continued their streak with a win over Essendon despite Tuohy’s absence.

Tuohy will hope to become just the second Irishman after Jim Stynes to hit the 200 milestone when Geelong face Richmond on Friday.

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

