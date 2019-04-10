Toulouse out-half Holmes cleared to face Leinster after quarter-final red card

TOULOUSE HAVE BEEN boosted by the news out-half Zack Holmes has been cleared to face Leinster in next weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final showdown after his quarter-final red card.

The Australian was sent-off by Luke Pearce for a high tackle on Racing 92 winger Juan Imhoff during the all-French quarter-final in Paris earlier this month, but is available for the last four tie after already serving a one-week ban.

Holmes was sent off by Luke Pearce during the quarter-final win in Paris. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

An EPCR independent disciplinary committee upheld Pearce’s red-card decision and determined that the act of foul play was at the low end of World Rugby’s sanctions and selected two weeks as the appropriate entry point.

But due to Holmes’ guilty plea and good disciplinary record, the committee reduced the sanction by one week, before imposing a suspension of one week. As he was suspended pending the disciplinary hearing, the 28-year-old is free to play immediately.

A statement read: “An independent Disciplinary Committee consisting of Antony Davies (England) Chair, Frank Hadden (Scotland) and Owain Rhys James (Wales), heard evidence and submissions from Holmes, who accepted the red card decision, from the player’s legal representative, Neil Robertson, from the Toulouse Head Coach, Ugo Mola, and from the EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan. The Toulouse Chief Executive, Jean-Luc Brumont, was also in attendance.

“The Committee upheld the red card decision and found that the act of foul play was at the low end of World Rugby’s sanctions and selected two weeks as the appropriate entry point.

“There were no aggravating factors, and due to Holmes’s guilty plea and good disciplinary record, the Committee reduced the sanction by one week, before imposing a suspension of one week. Both the player and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.”

Zack Holmes sees red for Toulouse 🔴



His tackle is deemed high and he has to go.



What are your thoughts on the decision? pic.twitter.com/uN1NlfJUd1 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) March 31, 2019

