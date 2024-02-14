Dundalk sign Sunderland defender and England underage international on loan

DUNDALK FC HAVE signed Sunderland defender Zak Johsnon on loan, pending international clearance.

The 19-year-old centre-back arrives at Oriel Park ahead of the 2024 SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division campaign, which gets underway this Friday.

Johnson joined his hometown club, Sunderland, as an eight-year-old and became the youngest outfield player to play for the Black Cats in 50 years when he made his debut against Manchester United at the age of 16 in October 2021.

He signed a professional deal with the English Championship outfit in 2022, and made his first start in a Carabao Cup meeting with Crewe Alexandra thereafter.

Johnson, who captained the England U18 side at a tournament in Portugal in the summer of 2023, went on loan to Hartlepool United from September to January, making 12 appearances for the National League side.

Now, he comes to Dundalk in search of more gametime.

“When Sunderland agreed that I should go and get some minutes elsewhere, I set up a Zoom call with the gaffer here and Brian Gartland and I was hooked straight away,” Johnson said.

“I know for my development that I need to play first-team football and I think this will be a great opportunity for me to take a big step forward in my career.”

“Zak has had first-team experience already this season with Hartlepool and he captained England U18s last summer which is a great achievement considering the wealth of talent at underage level,” Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell added.

“Physically, he is a big specimen and he has a good personality and we are looking forward to having him in the group.”

Johnson is the Lilywhites’ fourth, and final, loan signing, and 11th new addition ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, Shelbourne have announced that Gavin Molloy and Lewis Temple have signed contract extensions at Tolka Park.