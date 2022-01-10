Zebo signs two-year extension with Munster as Healy agrees one-year deal

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that their all-time leading try-scorer, Simon Zebo, has signed a new two-year contract with the province through to June 2024.

Zebo returned to his native province last summer on a deal that was co-funded by the IRFU after three years in France with Racing 92.

The 31-year-old has only played for Munster four times in their disrupted campaign and was sent off early on in last weekend’s home defeat to Ulster, but has scored two tries so far this season.

Zebo was also part of Ireland’s squad over the November Test series last year but didn’t get a chance to add to the 35 Test caps he won before departing for France in 2018.

The Cork man has now extended his Munster contract for another two years and will aim to add notably to his 148 appearances and 62 tries for the province.

Meanwhile, out-half Ben Healy has agreed on a new one-year deal with Munster.

The 22-year-old was approached by Glasgow Warriors last season but opted to sign a one-year deal with Munster at that stage. The Tipperary man, who is also Scotland-qualified, has now added another year to his deal to keep him with the province until 2023 at least.

Munster have also announced new two-year deals for hooker Diarmuid Barron, tighthead prop Keynan Knox, loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman, and back row Jack Daly.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Loughman joined Munster from the Leinster academy in 2017 and has gone on to make 57 senior appearances, while 22-year-old South Africa native Knox joined the province at the same time and has now racked up 20 Munster caps.

Tipperary native Barron is also on the 20-cap mark and has impressed this season, while Castleisland RFC product Daly has made four senior appearances for Munster.