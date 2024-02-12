Munster's Simon Zebo will not need surgery for knee injury

SIMON ZEBO WILL not have to undergo knee surgery and is expected to increase his training load in the coming weeks, according to Munster.

Yet no date was given for the full-back’s targeted return, after he was injured in a Champions Cup game against Northampton last month.

Advertisement

Prop Roman Salanoa, who had surgery at the end of last season on a knee injury, had a surgical procedure yesterday and will begin rehabilitation with Munster’s medical department.

Scrum-half Conor Murray and props Jeremy Loughman and Oli Jager, meanwhile, have all been released from Ireland duty for Munster’s URC tie away to Scarlets on Friday night.

Cian Hurley has returned to full team training after a lengthy absence due to an achilles/ankle injury.

Munster Rugby Academy duo Evan O’Connell and Ben O’Connor, who have both impressed for the Ireland U20s over the past fortnight, will train with the squad at the start of the week but are not available for selection.

Also on the Munster injury list are: Patrick Campbell (shoulder), John Hodnett (finger), Paddy Patterson (knee), Jack O’Donoghue (knee), Dave Kilcoyne (shoulder), Diarmuid Barron (foot), Jean Kleyn (eye/knee) and Liam Coombes (shoulder).