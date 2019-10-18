This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 18 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's personal' - Zidane won't divulge details of Pogba meeting

The Manchester United star has been in Dubai as part of his recovery from an ankle problem.

By The42 Team Friday 18 Oct 2019, 7:55 PM
32 minutes ago 1,066 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4857805
Manchester United star Paul Pogba
Manchester United star Paul Pogba
Manchester United star Paul Pogba

ZINEDINE ZIDANE INSISTS his meeting with Paul Pogba in Dubai was “pure chance” — but the Real Madrid boss will not disclose what they discussed.

Manchester United star Pogba, who has been in Dubai as part of his recovery from an ankle problem, was photographed meeting Zidane during his trip to the region for the Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sport (DAIS) Conference and Exhibition.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he had “no problem at all” with one of his most important players being pictured speaking with the head coach of a club who are among the favourites to try to sign him.

Pogba was heavily linked with a move to Madrid in the previous transfer window after indicating he wanted a new challenge and it is likely the France international will be the subject of rumours once more in January.

Zidane is not prepared to look ahead to the next transfer window just yet, but he would not go into detail about his chat with his compatriot.

“It was pure chance,” he told a news conference on Friday when asked about the meeting. “He was there and I was doing the talk and, as we know each other, we spoke. But it’s personal — I’m not going to tell you what we talked about.

“We’ve known each other for a long time, we crossed paths, we stopped, and we talked.

“There are a lot of options, for every club [in January]. When we come to this date, the clubs will decide. We’re going to play with 11 players tomorrow [Saturday, against Real Mallorca] and there will be players on the bench. We’ll find a solution.

“We’ll be able to sign players until the end of January, but what matters to me is the game [against Mallorca]. I’m not thinking about reinforcements. That’s a long way off.”

Zidane’s immediate concern is Saturday’s trip to Mallorca, which Madrid will make without the injured Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez.

Zidane hinted he may choose to call on Federico Valverde in midfield, given his limited options.

Modric won’t be there, Bale won’t be there. Kroos won’t be with us, either, nor will Lucas…,” he said. “We’re always playing, travelling and we never stop, so this can happen.

“[Valverde] is very good, like everyone, but we have 25 players and I have to choose the 11 and the 18 for every game. He can play box-to-box and that’s important. He has personality, he wants to do well all the time, he’s very demanding of himself and that’s good for improvement.”

Given Karim Benzema’s form this season, it looks unlikely striker Luka Jovic will make only a third LaLiga start since his reported €60million transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Zidane, though, insists the 21-year-old will get his chance to impress.

“He’s not discouraged. He knows the situation,” he added of Jovic, who has played just 218 minutes this season for his club.

“He’s a player who just arrived and he’s much better, he’s speaking Spanish bit by bit, training well and I will be using him. He’s not played much so far, but I’ll use him.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie