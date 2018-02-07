  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 7 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Injury-time winner sees 10-man UCD regain the Collingwood Cup

The 47-time champions defied the first-half dismissal of Georgie Kelly to defeat Queen’s University.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 5:15 PM
6 hours ago 3,775 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3839420

Daire O'Connor and Eamon Fyfe UCD's Daire O'Connor is tackled by Eamon Fyfe of Queen's University. Source: Philip Magowan/INPHO

UNIVERSITY COLLEGE DUBLIN have won the prestigious Collingwood Cup for the 47th time.

A goal in the second minute of injury time from Daire O’Connor sealed a 2-1 victory over hosts Queen’s University in this afternoon’s final in Belfast.

O’Connor was afterwards named player of the tournament. The 20-year-old midfielder was also on target in Monday’s quarter-final win against Maynooth University.

Today’s triumph was a sweet one for UCD on the back of the disappointment of last year’s final, in which the 2016 champions were on the wrong side of a 2-1 result against University College Cork, who scored in the fourth minute of injury time.

UCC’s defence of the Collingwood Cup ground to a halt yesterday when they suffered a 4-3 semi-final defeat to Queen’s.

Georgie Kelly appeals to the referee after receiving a red card Georgie Kelly receives his marching orders. Source: Philip Magowan/INPHO

UCD, who overcame Dublin City University in their semi-final yesterday, went in front in the 24th minute of today’s decider thanks to Timmy Molloy.

But Queen’s, the 23-time winners who were aiming to clinch their first title since 1985, were back on level terms a couple of minutes before the break when Ronan Young found the net.

The balance appeared to be tipped in the hosts’ favour on the stroke of half-time when Georgie Kelly, the top goalscorer in the SSE Airtricity League First Division in 2017, was shown a red card for a challenge.

Both sides went in search of a winner in the second half but it didn’t arrive until the clock ticked beyond the 90th minute, with O’Connor beating Queen’s goalkeeper Conor Lally with a superb effort to ensure that the Collingwood Cup returned to Dublin.

UCD celebrate with the Collingwood Cup Celebrations for the victorious UCD side. Source: Philip Magowan/INPHO

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Troy Deeney facing no disciplinary action for middle-finger gesture to Chelsea fans
Troy Deeney facing no disciplinary action for middle-finger gesture to Chelsea fans
Chelsea loanee fined for grabbing opponent's groin
He loves this game! Ex-Man United defender Evra signs up with West Ham
ITALY
Ireland U20s forced to make changes as Ulster duo required for Pro14 action
Ireland U20s forced to make changes as Ulster duo required for Pro14 action
'We’re not in this to just kick penalties and drop goals' - Ireland on the attack
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
FRANCE
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench
'That game was definitely my proudest moment in Irish rugby'
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
FOOTBALL
Jesse Lingard apologises over 'totally unacceptable' tweet during Munich memorial service
Jesse Lingard apologises over 'totally unacceptable' tweet during Munich memorial service
'My heart is in Madrid' — Chelsea keeper Courtois
Patriots star Tom Brady inspired Spurs talisman Harry Kane
IRELAND
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
Toner willing to welcome Ryan competition with open arms
"Votes for women!": Suffragette's granddaughter returns to smash windows at Dublin Castle

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie