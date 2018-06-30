This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 30 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin crowned Leinster minor hurling champions after thrilling 13-goal final against Kilkenny

The Dubs came out on top in a memorable decider in Portlaoise.

By Steven Miller Saturday 30 Jun 2018, 5:35 PM
43 minutes ago 3,534 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4101482

inpho_01393693 Dublin celebrate after beating Kilkenny in the 2018 Leinster minor hurling final. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Dublin 6-19
Kilkenny 7-12

Steven Miller reports from Portlaoise

THE MINOR HURLING championship changed from U18 to U17 this year but rarely has the old competition seen a Leinster final quite like it.

Dublin and Kilkenny scored 13 goals between them in a remarkable game in O’Moore Park with Dublin recovering from a poor start to clinch their 16th provincial title and fourth in eight years.

Sixteen-year-old Luke Swan was the official man-of-the-match, the big Dublin full-forward turning in an outstanding performance to finish with 3-1. It was the second time this year that the Castleknock youngster registered that tally but in the opening round group game he was on the losing side.

This time he helped inspire Dublin in a game that was played in sweltering heat and delayed by 30 minutes, after the Dubs were delayed because of an accident on the motorway.

Liam Dunne was also excellent for the winners with 2-6, while midfielders Donal Leavy and Darragh Power, and centre-back Alex O’Neill, were also outstanding.

Eoin Carney and George Murphy Dublin's Eoin Carney and George Murphy of Kilkenny battle for possession. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

It was Kilkenny who actually got off to the dream start, two goals in 60 seconds from George Murphy and Killian Hogan having them 2-3 to 0-2 up after just six minutes.

But Dublin hit back with three goals of their own in quick succession, one each from Swan, Dunne and Conor Murray to be 3-2 to 2-4 ahead after nine minutes. It was scarcely believable stuff.

And it continued in that manner until half-time, with Kilkenny regaining the lead thanks to goals from Cian Kenny in the 19th minute and a kicked Cathal O’Leary effort just before half-time.

At the break Kilkenny led 4-8 to 3-10. In total in that manic opening half, 15 players were on the scoresheet and all except five points were from play.

The second half got off to an electric start too. Within a minute of the resumption Swan had his second goal after being set up by Dunne. A minute later Dunne had his second too. For the first time it put a bit of daylight between the sides, Dublin now five in front.

A cracking strike from Conor Kelly helped Kilkenny reduce the deficit to one but Swan completed his hat-trick moments later and Dublin began to completely get on top.

Luke Swan celebrates scoring a goal Dublin's Luke Swan celebrates after scoring a goal. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Dunne and Dara Purcell added a selection of frees and, as the game entered injury time, they were 10 points up. Conor Kelly and sub Jack Buggy got late goals for Kilkenny and while it was too late to reel Dublin in, it completed a stunning contest.

Dublin now go forward to the All Ireland semi-final in August while Kilkenny go into a three-team group with Galway and the beaten Munster finalists (Limerick or Tipperary) to decide who else makes it into the last four.

Scorers for Dublin: Liam Dunne 2-6 (0-5 frees); Luke Swan 3-1; Conor Murray 1-2; Dara Purcell 0-5 (0-3 frees); Ciaran Foley 0-3; Donal Leavy 0-1 and Pearce Christie 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Conor Kelly 2-3 (0-3 frees); Cathal O’Leary 1-2; Cian Kenny and George Murphy 1-1 each; Killian Hogan and Jack Buggy 1-0 each; Darragh Maher and Ciaran Brennan 0-2 each; Eoin Guilfoyle 0-1

Dublin

Jack Lambert (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

Kevin Byrne (Clontarf)
Ciaran Hogan (St Jude’s)
Finn Murphy (Naomh Olaf)

Eoin Carney (Erins Isle)
Alex O’Neill (Round Towers, Clondalkin)
Ian O hEithir (Ballinteer St John’s)

Donal Leavy (Naomh Olaf)
Darragh Power (Fingallians)

Conor Murray (Castleknock)
Pearce Christie (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
Ciaran Foley (Naomh Olaf)

Liam Dunne (Raheny)
Luke Swan (Castleknock)
Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs

Colm Walsh (Lucan Sarsfields) for Hogan (22)
Seamus Fenton (Ballinteer St John’s) for Murray (43)
Aaron O’Toole (Kilmacud Crokes) for Christie (53)

Kilkenny

Jason Brennan (Young Irelands)

Jamie Young (O’Loughlin Gaels)
Padraig Dempsey (Mullinavat)
Jamie Harkin (Bennetsbridge)

Cillian Rudkin (Barrow Rangers)
Shane Staunton (Clara)
Harry Walsh (Dunamaggin)

Darragh Maher (St Lachtain’s)
Conor Kelly (O’Loughlin Gaels)

Cathal O’Leary (St Lachtain’s)
Ciaran Brennan (Bennetsbridge)
Cian Kenny (James Stephens)

Killian Hogan (Mooncoin)
George Murphy (Rower-Inistioge)
Eoin Guilfoyle (James Stephens)

Subs

Padraic Moylan (Dicksboro) for Walsh (HT)
Jack Buggy (Erins Own) for Hogan (43)
Jack Morrissey (St Patrick’s) for Guilfoyle (45)
Jack Doyle (Windgap) for O’Leary (52)
Dylan Crehan (Dunamaggin) for Harkin (60)

Referee: Richie Fitzsimons (Offaly)

McManus and McCarthy hit 1-5 as Monaghan move one win away from Super 8s

Antrim hurlers see off Kildare in the game neither side wanted to play

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steven Miller
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We're not the favourites, we're playing against the country that invented football'
'We're not the favourites, we're playing against the country that invented football'
Mbappe stars with a brilliant double as France dump Argentina out of the World Cup
As it happened: France vs Argentina, World Cup last-16
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Maradona returns to health to watch France v Argentina
Maradona returns to health to watch France v Argentina
Iniesta plays like he is wearing a suit - Maradona
They were preoccupied with themselves – Matthaus blasts Germany's Bayern players
HURLING
Dublin crowned Leinster minor hurling champions after thrilling 13-goal final against Kilkenny
Dublin crowned Leinster minor hurling champions after thrilling 13-goal final against Kilkenny
Antrim hurlers see off Kildare in the game neither side wanted to play
'We'd a vested interest because Timmy Mac was playing': 99 memories as Cork eye Munster double
ENGLAND
Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win the World Cup
Colombia coach wary of confident England in last 16
Here are the times and dates for the 8 last-16 World Cup ties
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'It'll go right to the wire, I still believe that'
'It'll go right to the wire, I still believe that'
‘I was at rock bottom and a friend got me a job in a supermarket. I got the call to say that I failed the drugs test’
Dramatic 92nd-minute winner sees Dundalk leapfrog Cork into top spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie