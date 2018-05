Munster half-backs among leading nominees for AIL awards

Neil Cronin captained Ireland Clubs in February. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MUNSTER RECRUIT FOR next season, Neil Cronin, is among the nominees for the Ulster Bank League Division 1A player of the year.

A goal-kicking scrum-half, Cronin’s UBL form was rewarded last month with professional terms from Munster for next season.

He will face stiff competition from Adam Leavy (who also boasts a brother in Champions Cup final action with Leinster this weekend), Eamon Mills and Cork Con’s Tomas Quinlan.

Bill Johnston warming up with Munster ahead of the draw against ulster. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Fresh from signing a new two-year contract with Munster, 21-year-old 10 Bill Johnston is among the nominees for the Rising Star award, with Munster academy men Alan Tynan and Alex McHenry also singled out for praise alongside Lansdowne’s Charlie Rock.

With the awards ceremony taking place at the Aviva Stadium on 17 May, Garryowen’s Gavin Coombes is guaranteed to collect a prize as he finished as top try-scorer with 11 in this campaign. Lansdowne’s Scott Deasy will pick up a gong as overall top point-scorer.

Scott Deasy reacts to the final whistle at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

2017/18 ULSTER BANK LEAGUE AWARDS SHORTLIST NOMINATIONS:

Ulster Bank League Division 1A Player of the Year

· Neil Cronin (Garryowen FC)

· Eamon Mills (Lansdowne FC)

· Adam Leavy (Lansdowne FC)

· Tomás Quinlan (Cork Constitution FC)

Ulster Bank League Division 1A Rising Star Award

· Alan Tynan (Young Munster)

· Bill Johnston (Garryowen FC)

· Charlie Rock (Lansdowne FC)

· Alex McHenry (Cork Constitution)

Ulster Bank League Division 1A Coach of the Year

· Brian Hickey (Cork Constitution FC)

· Mike Ruddock (Lansdowne FC)

· Conan Doyle (Garryowen FC)

· James Blaney (Terenure College RFC)

Ulster Bank League Division 1B Player of the Year

· Will Leonard (Shannon RFC)

· Tony Cusack (Shannon RFC)

· Andrew Morrison (Banbridge RFC)

· Paul Kiernan (UCC RFC)

Ulster Bank League Division 2A Player of the Year

· Rory Campbell (Malone RFC)

· Fintan O’Sullivan (Highfield RFC)

· Cormac Fox (City of Armagh)

· Brian Murphy (Galwegians)

Ulster Bank League Division 2B Player of the Year

· Tommy O’Hagan (Rainey Old Boys RFC)

· Val McDermott (Old Crescent RFC)

· Seaghan Gleeson (Old Crescent RFC)

· Eoin King (Navan RFC)

Ulster Bank League Division 2C Player of the Year

· Manu Parkin (Sligo RFC)

· Shane Boyle (Sligo RFC)

· Evan Cusack (Thomond RFC)

· Stuart McCain (Omagh Accies RFC)

Ulster Bank Provincial Player of the Year – Across all UBL divisions (Public Vote)

Munster Nominees

· Neil Cronin (Garryowen FC)

· Tomás Quinlan (Cork Constitution)

· Val McDermott (Old Crescent RFC)

· Will Leonard (Shannon RFC)

Leinster Nominees

· Adam Leavy (Lansdowne FC)

· Eamon Mills (Lansdowne FC)

· Harry Brennan (Lansdowne FC)

· Jack Swain (Terenure College RFC)

Ulster Nominees

· Andrew Morrison (Banbridge RFC)

· Caleb Montgomery (Banbridge RFC)

· Rory Campbell (Malone RFC)

· Stuart McCain (Omagh Accies RFC)

Connacht Nominees