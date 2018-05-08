Munster half-backs among leading nominees for AIL awards

Neil Cronin captained Ireland Clubs in February. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MUNSTER RECRUIT FOR next season, Neil Cronin, is among the nominees for the Ulster Bank League Division 1A player of the year.

A goal-kicking scrum-half, Croninâ€™s UBL form was rewarded last month with professional terms from Munster for next season.

He will face stiff competition from Adam Leavy (who also boasts a brother in Champions Cup final action with Leinster this weekend), Eamon Mills and Cork Conâ€™s Tomas Quinlan.

Bill Johnston warming up with Munster ahead of the draw against ulster. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Fresh from signing a new two-year contract with Munster, 21-year-old 10 Bill Johnston is among the nominees for the Rising Star award, with Munster academy men Alan Tynan and Alex McHenry also singled out for praise alongside Lansdowneâ€™s Charlie Rock.

With the awards ceremony taking place at the Aviva Stadium on 17 May, Garryowenâ€™s Gavin Coombes is guaranteed to collect a prize as he finished as top try-scorer with 11 in this campaign. Lansdowneâ€™s Scott Deasy will pick up a gong as overall top point-scorer.

Scott Deasy reacts to the final whistle at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

2017/18 ULSTER BANK LEAGUE AWARDS SHORTLIST NOMINATIONS:

Ulster Bank League Division 1A Player of the Year

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Neil Cronin (Garryowen FC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Eamon Mills (Lansdowne FC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Adam Leavy (Lansdowne FC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â TomÃ¡s Quinlan (Cork Constitution FC)

Ulster Bank League Division 1A Rising Star Award

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Alan Tynan (Young Munster)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Bill Johnston (Garryowen FC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Charlie Rock (Lansdowne FC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Alex McHenry (Cork Constitution)

Ulster Bank League Division 1A Coach of the Year

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Brian Hickey (Cork Constitution FC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Mike Ruddock (Lansdowne FC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Conan Doyle (Garryowen FC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â James Blaney (Terenure College RFC)

Ulster Bank League Division 1B Player of the Year

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Will Leonard (Shannon RFC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Tony Cusack (Shannon RFC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Andrew Morrison (Banbridge RFC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Paul Kiernan (UCC RFC)

Ulster Bank League Division 2A Player of the Year

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Rory Campbell (Malone RFC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Fintan Oâ€™Sullivan (Highfield RFC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Cormac Fox (City of Armagh)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Brian Murphy (Galwegians)

Ulster Bank League Division 2B Player of the Year

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Tommy Oâ€™Hagan (Rainey Old Boys RFC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Val McDermott (Old Crescent RFC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Seaghan Gleeson (Old Crescent RFC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Eoin King (Navan RFC)

Ulster Bank League Division 2C Player of the Year

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Manu Parkin (Sligo RFC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Shane Boyle (Sligo RFC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Evan Cusack (Thomond RFC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Stuart McCain (Omagh Accies RFC)

Ulster Bank Provincial Player of the Year â€“ Across all UBL divisions (Public Vote)

Munster Nominees

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Neil Cronin (Garryowen FC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â TomÃ¡s Quinlan (Cork Constitution)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Val McDermott (Old Crescent RFC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Will Leonard (Shannon RFC)

Leinster Nominees

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Adam Leavy (Lansdowne FC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Eamon Mills (Lansdowne FC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Harry Brennan (Lansdowne FC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Jack Swain (Terenure College RFC)

Ulster Nominees

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Andrew Morrison (Banbridge RFC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Caleb Montgomery (Banbridge RFC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Rory Campbell (Malone RFC)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Stuart McCain (Omagh Accies RFC)

Connacht Nominees