Munster half-backs among leading nominees for AIL awards

MUNSTER RECRUIT FOR next season, Neil Cronin, is among the nominees for the Ulster Bank League Division 1A player of the year.
A goal-kicking scrum-half, Croninâ€™s UBL form was rewarded last month with professional terms from Munster for next season.
He will face stiff competition from Adam Leavy (who also boasts a brother in Champions Cup final action with Leinster this weekend), Eamon Mills and Cork Conâ€™s Tomas Quinlan.
Â
Fresh from signing a new two-year contract with Munster, 21-year-old 10 Bill Johnston is among the nominees for the Rising Star award, with Munster academy men Alan Tynan and Alex McHenry also singled out for praise alongside Lansdowneâ€™s Charlie Rock.
With the awards ceremony taking place at the Aviva Stadium on 17 May, Garryowenâ€™s Gavin Coombes is guaranteed to collect a prize as he finished as top try-scorer with 11 in this campaign. Lansdowneâ€™s Scott Deasy will pick up a gong as overall top point-scorer.
Â
2017/18 ULSTER BANK LEAGUE AWARDS SHORTLIST NOMINATIONS:
Ulster Bank League Division 1A Player of the Year
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Neil Cronin (Garryowen FC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Eamon Mills (Lansdowne FC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Adam Leavy (Lansdowne FC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â TomÃ¡s Quinlan (Cork Constitution FC)
Ulster Bank League Division 1A Rising Star Award
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Alan Tynan (Young Munster)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Bill Johnston (Garryowen FC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Charlie Rock (Lansdowne FC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Alex McHenry (Cork Constitution)
Ulster Bank League Division 1A Coach of the Year
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Brian Hickey (Cork Constitution FC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Mike Ruddock (Lansdowne FC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Conan Doyle (Garryowen FC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â James Blaney (Terenure College RFC)
Ulster Bank League Division 1B Player of the Year
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Will Leonard (Shannon RFC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Tony Cusack (Shannon RFC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Andrew Morrison (Banbridge RFC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Paul Kiernan (UCC RFC)
Ulster Bank League Division 2A Player of the Year
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Rory Campbell (Malone RFC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Fintan Oâ€™Sullivan (Highfield RFC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Cormac Fox (City of Armagh)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Brian Murphy (Galwegians)
Ulster Bank League Division 2B Player of the Year
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Tommy Oâ€™Hagan (Rainey Old Boys RFC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Val McDermott (Old Crescent RFC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Seaghan Gleeson (Old Crescent RFC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Eoin King (Navan RFC)
Ulster Bank League Division 2C Player of the Year
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Manu Parkin (Sligo RFC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Shane Boyle (Sligo RFC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Evan Cusack (Thomond RFC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Stuart McCain (Omagh Accies RFC)
Ulster Bank Provincial Player of the Year â€“ Across all UBL divisions (Public Vote)
Munster Nominees
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Neil Cronin (Garryowen FC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â TomÃ¡s Quinlan (Cork Constitution)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Val McDermott (Old Crescent RFC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Will Leonard (Shannon RFC)
Leinster Nominees
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Adam Leavy (Lansdowne FC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Eamon Mills (Lansdowne FC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Harry Brennan (Lansdowne FC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Jack Swain (Terenure College RFC)
Ulster Nominees
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Andrew Morrison (Banbridge RFC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Caleb Montgomery (Banbridge RFC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Rory Campbell (Malone RFC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Stuart McCain (Omagh Accies RFC)
Connacht Nominees
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Manu Parkin (Sligo RFC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Shane Boyle (Sligo RFC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Brian Murphy (Galwegians RFC)
- Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Martin Staunton (Buccaneers RFC)
Munster release seven young players from academy programme
â€˜Heâ€™s still working with us for the next nine monthsâ€™: Scotland ready to make Ulster wait for McFarland
Irish centre Brendan Macken to leave Wasps at end of season
COMMENTS