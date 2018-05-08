Irish centre Brendan Macken to leave Wasps at end of season

FORMER LEINSTER CENTRE Brendan Macken will leave Wasps at the end of the season, the English club confirmed today.

Macken has been with Wasps for three seasons. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

The 26-year-old has been with Wasps for the past three seasons, racking up 30 appearances in the Premiership, Champions Cup and Anglo-Welsh Cup, while scoring nine tries.

Macken, a product of Blackrock College in Dublin, came through Leinster’s academy system and made more than 40 first-team appearances before a lack of game time forced him to look outside his native province.

He joined Gloucester on loan for the final months of the 2014/15 season and then made a permanent move to Wasps in the summer of 2015, working under director of rugby Dai Young.

While Macken – who has played for Emerging Ireland and the Ireland U20s – started Champions Cup games against Ulster and Harlequins this season, he has been limited to six Premiership appearances and will depart the club this summer.

While he was linked with a move to the promoted Bristol earlier this season, Macken’s next destination has not been officially confirmed.

England international centre Kyle Eastmond, prop Paul Doran Jones and second row Matt Symons are also leaving Wasps at the end of the current campaign.

On behalf of everyone at Wasps I would like to thank Paul, Kyle, Brendan and Matt for their contributions,” said Wasps’ director of rugby, Young.

“Professional rugby is a tough world within which players and coaches do move clubs, but it still can be a sad time when faces change.

“I hope the players have enjoyed their time with us and wish them well in their future careers.”

