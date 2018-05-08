  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish centre Brendan Macken to leave Wasps at end of season

The 26-year-old has been with the Premiership club for three years.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 8 May 2018, 5:18 PM
27 minutes ago 1,408 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4000624

FORMER LEINSTER CENTRE Brendan Macken will leave Wasps at the end of the season, the English club confirmed today.

Wasps Brendan Macken Macken has been with Wasps for three seasons. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

The 26-year-old has been with Wasps for the past three seasons, racking up 30 appearances in the Premiership, Champions Cup and Anglo-Welsh Cup, while scoring nine tries.

Macken, a product of Blackrock College in Dublin, came through Leinster’s academy system and made more than 40 first-team appearances before a lack of game time forced him to look outside his native province.

He joined Gloucester on loan for the final months of the 2014/15 season and then made a permanent move to Wasps in the summer of 2015, working under director of rugby Dai Young.

While Macken – who has played for Emerging Ireland and the Ireland U20s – started Champions Cup games against Ulster and Harlequins this season, he has been limited to six Premiership appearances and will depart the club this summer.

While he was linked with a move to the promoted Bristol earlier this season, Macken’s next destination has not been officially confirmed.

England international centre Kyle Eastmond, prop Paul Doran Jones and second row Matt Symons are also leaving Wasps at the end of the current campaign.

On behalf of everyone at Wasps I would like to thank Paul, Kyle, Brendan and Matt for their contributions,” said Wasps’ director of rugby, Young.

“Professional rugby is a tough world within which players and coaches do move clubs, but it still can be a sad time when faces change.

“I hope the players have enjoyed their time with us and wish them well in their future careers.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Lancaster sees similarities between Johnny Sexton and Tom Brady

Get your tickets now for The42 Rugby Show Live’s Champions Cup final preview

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
ARSENAL
Koscielny 'devastated' as he faces 6 months on sidelines and will miss France's World Cup campaign
Koscielny 'devastated' as he faces 6 months on sidelines and will miss France's World Cup campaign
Fitting end to Arsene Wenger's last home game as Arsenal crush Burnley
'Merci Arsene' as Arsenal bid farewell to Wenger in final home game
FOOTBALL
Tottenham's 'massively successful' season is not enough, acknowledges Pochettino
Tottenham's 'massively successful' season is not enough, acknowledges Pochettino
Juventus plan Allegri talks amid Arsenal links
'No one has ever called to ask us how much Messi is worth' - Barca president
HURLING
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
LIVERPOOL
Sadio Mane excited about potential Liverpool link-up with â¬70m-rated Lyon midfielder
Sadio Mane excited about potential Liverpool link-up with €70m-rated Lyon midfielder
Liverpool’s Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita
Klopp plays down talk of big-money moves for Fekir and Dembele

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie