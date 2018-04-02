Ireland's Alan Judge makes first start since horrific leg break two years ago

THIS DAY NEXT week marks two years since Alan Judge suffered a double compound fracture to his leg while playing for Brentford.

Judge played 74 minutes this afternoon (file photo). Source: James Chance

Having recently earned his first senior cap for Ireland, the Dubliner was in the form of his life at the time — with 14 league goals and 12 assists for the season — and several clubs were reportedly interested in his signature.

However, the 29-year-old has had to be extremely patient as he attempts to hit those heights once again.

After complications with the injury, Judge eventually returned to the first-team squad back in December, and he has since made nine substitute appearances for the Bees.

Today, manager Dean Smith named him in the starting XI for the first time since April 2016 as they travelled to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City.

And Judge got 74 minutes under his belt to help them end their four-game winless run by claiming a 1-0 victory.

After the match, he tweeted:

Source: Twitter/Alan Judge

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!