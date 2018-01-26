Watch: Irish sevens player shows incredible strength to score try as opponent clings to her jersey

IRELAND SCORED A 17-14 win over Fiji at the Sydney Sevens on Friday to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the competition, and the victory included a try from the impressive Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.

After gathering possession near the halfway line, the Tipperary winger dashes past a few players before launching a sprint for the Fiji try-line.

An opponent manages to close in and latch onto her jersey along the way to slow her down. But the former sprinter and long jump athlete perseveres and stomps her way to the whitewash before stumbling over the line.

She fumbles the ball as she touches it down, but the referee gives her a reassuring nod to inform her that the grounding was sufficient and the score will stand.

Exhausted by her efforts, Murphy Crowe remained on the ground for a few seconds to catch her breath afterwards as her teammates celebrated the excellent try.

Along with that score, Audrey O’Flynn scored a brace of tries for Ireland, while Lucy Mulhall slotted a conversion to secure the win.

They now go onto face the Black Ferns in a top-eight clash of the competition.

