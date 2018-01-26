Munster hooker Casey leaves home province to join French club

MUNSTER HOOKER DUNCAN Casey has left the province on a permanent basis after securing a contract with a French club, believed to be Pro D2 side Grenoble.

The 27-year-old played 46 times for Munster but has fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons due to a number of injury setbacks and the presence of Niall Scannell, Rhys Marshall and Kevin O’Bryne.

Casey made his debut against Perpignan in the Heineken Cup in December 2013, and went on to make 20 appearances — including 16 starts — the following year as he was named Munster’s young player of the season.

But his progress was stunted by a series of lay-offs, including a cruel knee injury setback having just recovered from a ruptured pectoral muscle last year, and with his contract expiring this summer, will move to France ahead of next season.

Casey, a graduate of Munster’s academy, has not featured for the senior team this term and while it was previously reported he would leave on loan until the end of the campaign, the switch is permanent.

“Duncan has been a massive character in our squad and will be sorely missed by this group of players and staff,” Munster team manager, Niall O’Donovan, said.

“He has worked hard in coming through the Munster pathway and has overcome a number of challenges in getting himself back to full fitness.

“We wish Duncan all the best with his next opportunity in France.”

