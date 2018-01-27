The first trailer for Bill Simmons' new 'Andre the Giant' documentary is here

HBO HAS RELEASED the first full-length trailer for the upcoming documentary, “Andre the Giant.”

Andre Roussimoff, a professional wrestler who suffered from gigantism, was listed as 7-foot-4 and over 500 pounds and was a long-time rival of Hulk Hogan.

The trailer depicts Roussimoff’s rise to becoming one of the most famous athletes in the world, but also the dark side of being Andre the Giant.

This is the first HBO documentary produced by the Bill Simmons Media Group. Simmons, a huge pro wrestling fan, has long wanted to do a documentary on the wrestling giant. It will debut on 10 April.

Watch the trailer below: