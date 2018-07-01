This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Iniesta announces international retirement following Spain's World Cup exit

After more than 130 caps and three major titles, including the 2010 World Cup, the former Barcelona midfielder has hung up his boots

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Jul 2018, 8:06 PM
1 hour ago 3,056 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4103007
Iniesta leaves the pitch following Spain's defeat to Russia on Sunday.
Image: David Ramos - FIFA
Iniesta leaves the pitch following Spain's defeat to Russia on Sunday.
Iniesta leaves the pitch following Spain's defeat to Russia on Sunday.
Image: David Ramos - FIFA

ANDRES INIESTA HAS announced that he will retire from international football after seeing Spain crash out of the World Cup at the hands of Russia.

Iniesta started Sunday’s last-16 game on the bench as coach Fernando Hierro opted to rest the Barcelona legend.

But, with Spain failing to break down a determined Russia backline, Iniesta was drafted in after 67 minutes and subsequently converted his penalty in the shoot-out after a 1-1 draw.

Koke and Iago Aspas then both failed in the shoot-out, marking a disappointing end to the midfielder’s glorious Spain career.

“This was my last game for Spain,” Iniesta told reporters after the defeat.

“A marvellous spell is over. Sometimes the end is not as you dreamed it.”

Iniesta played a total of 131 times for Spain, scoring on 13 occasions in national team colours

His place in Roja folklore was assured in 2010 upon hitting the winning goal in the World Cup final against Netherlands, while he also lifted European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012.

Russia stun Spain on penalties as hosts progress to World Cup quarter-finals

Rooney: ‘This could be England’s year to win the World Cup’

