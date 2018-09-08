This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 8 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If Beckham wants me to play for Inter Miami, I'll go' - Griezmann

The France international says he wants to end his career in America.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Sep 2018, 12:55 PM
1 hour ago 3,908 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4225854

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN HAS confirmed he would move to Inter Miami if David Beckham wanted him to.

Beckham has set up the MLS franchise, which will begin playing competitively in 2020 .

Inter Miami’s name was revealed earlier this week , with rumours already circulating regarding who Beckham could target, with the ex-England captain boasting a fearsome contacts book.

And Griezmann has now revealed that he would be willing to move to America were he to be asked, though he says that Miami is not his only possible destination.

If Beckham wants me in his club, then I’ll go,” he told L’Equipe . “I want to finish my career in the US. I don’t know yet if it’s going to be in Miami or Los Angeles.

“They are two great cities. I like the mentality and the show culture of the US.”

The 27-year-old is approaching his peak, but has already enjoyed a career that many would only dream of, winning the World Cup, the Europa League and the Spanish Super Cup, as well as scoring 113 goals in 213 games for Atleti.

Griezmann has also won 62 caps for France, scoring 24 goals, including a strike in the 4-2 victory over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final.

He was helped at the tournament by the prodigious talent of Kylian Mbappe, PSG’s brilliant 19-year-old forward.

Mbappe lit up the world stage in Russia, scoring four goals, and was also on the scoresheet in the final.

And Griezmann believes that his strike partner can hit a half-century of goals in a single season, due to a positional change that has seen him become more of a striker instead of a winger.

“As he will be less glued to the line and more in position to score, with the experience he has, he can score 50 goals per season.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    'I wanted to give up. I made the phone call - 'I canât do it' - but they all rallied around me'
    'I wanted to give up. I made the phone call - 'I can’t do it' - but they all rallied around me'
    WIN: A seat for you and a friend on our 2018 Culture Night preview bus in Cork
    Top two! Cork and Kilkenny name sides for Sunday's All-Ireland camogie final
    FOOTBALL
    Diego Simeone's son fulfills prophecy with debut goal for Argentina
    Diego Simeone's son fulfills prophecy with debut goal for Argentina
    'My conscience is really clear': Ramos unperturbed by potential Salah backlash
    'Our record against top teams is non-existent': Southgate still looking upwards ahead of Spain
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'I had butterflies in my belly' - Robinson reflects on international debut
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Promising young Liverpool goalkeeper called up to train with Ireland's senior squad
    Ryan Giggs delighted with 17-year-old star Ethan Ampadu and 'magnificent' Wales

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie