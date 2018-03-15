  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Arsenal see off Milan to reach Europa League quarter-finals as two-goal Welbeck criticised for dive

A 3-1 win in tonight’s second leg sees the Gunners into tomorrow’s draw.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 10:03 PM
44 minutes ago 2,842 Views 5 Comments
Arsenal v AC Milan - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg Hector Bellerin and Aaron Ramsey celebrate with Danny Welbeck. Source: Shaun Botterill

A CONTROVERSIAL PENALTY helped Danny Welbeck to a brace as Arsenal overcame a scare to beat AC Milan 3-1 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Leading 2-0 from the first leg at the San Siro, Arsene Wengerâ€™s men found themselves behind to a superb Hakan Calhanoglu strike ten minutes before half-time.

But any momentum Milan were building up dissipated when one of the additional assistant referees indicated Ricardo Rodriguez had fouled Welbeck when contact was minimal at best.

On the day he received an England recall, Welbeck made no mistake form the spot to score his first European goal since a hat-trick against Galatasaray in October 2014.

Milan continued to ask plenty of questions until a dreadful error from their goalkeeping protege Gianluigi Donnarumma meant Granit Xhakaâ€™s speculative strike put the overall result beyond doubt and Welbeck struck again in the 86th minute.

Griezmann produces peach of a lob and Torres bags two as rampant Atleti march into Europa League last eight

No place for Cahill in England squad as Wilshere recalled and Burnley duo get first call-ups

The42 Team

