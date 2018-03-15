Arsenal see off Milan to reach Europa League quarter-finals as two-goal Welbeck criticised for dive

Hector Bellerin and Aaron Ramsey celebrate with Danny Welbeck. Source: Shaun Botterill

A CONTROVERSIAL PENALTY helped Danny Welbeck to a brace as Arsenal overcame a scare to beat AC Milan 3-1 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Leading 2-0 from the first leg at the San Siro, Arsene Wengerâ€™s men found themselves behind to a superb Hakan Calhanoglu strike ten minutes before half-time.

But any momentum Milan were building up dissipated when one of the additional assistant referees indicated Ricardo Rodriguez had fouled Welbeck when contact was minimal at best.

On the day he received an England recall, Welbeck made no mistake form the spot to score his first European goal since a hat-trick against Galatasaray in October 2014.

Milan continued to ask plenty of questions until a dreadful error from their goalkeeping protege Gianluigi Donnarumma meant Granit Xhakaâ€™s speculative strike put the overall result beyond doubt and Welbeck struck again in the 86th minute.