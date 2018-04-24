  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wenger 'very hurt' at how things have ended at Arsenal, claims former assistant Rice

The Frenchman is set to step down after 22 years at the Gunners helm, with a legendary figure in north London having being forced to the exits.

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 8:35 AM
27 minutes ago 476 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3974786

ARSENE WENGER WILL be “very hurt” at how an iconic 22-year reign at Arsenal has come to an end, claims Gunners legend Pat Rice.

The long-serving Frenchman has announced that he will be stepping down once the current campaign comes to a close.

He will walk away as a three-time Premier League title winner and with seven FA Cup triumphs to his name, but also as the man who oversaw a humbling tumble out of top-four contention.

It is those struggles which have sparked supporter unrest and protests against his ongoing presence, with former assistant Rice disappointed at how the curtain is being brought down on a remarkable era for Arsenal.

He told Sky Sports: “I think he would feel very hurt about the reaction he was getting but at the end of the day we all know we are in a business where it can happen to anybody.

“It is not the first time it has happened to a football manager but when you think what he has done for our great club it is a shame that it had to end this way.

“I’m just hoping that for the last home game of the season [against Burnley] everybody shows their appreciation to a wonderful man and a tremendous manager.”

Wenger has branded the actions of certain supporters as “hurtful”, with a lack of unity in north London tarnishing an image that he worked so hard to build.

Rice is, however, of the opinion that he will step aside as an all-time great and as a figure who helped to change not only Arsenal for the better, but English football as a whole.

A man who spent 13 years with the Gunners as a player and another 28 in various coaching capacities added on Wenger: “In my eyes he is the best Arsenal manager there has ever been.

“Having seen the way he works and the way he treats people, everybody is treated with respect. He always looked after his staff, he is just an incredible manager.

“Everything that he goes in to is researched. When he came to the club all the training schedules were down to the finest minute.

“He changed the food that the players had, he changed the way they were drinking. Cokes and orange and all that stuff went out of the window.

“The foresight that he had was just second to none and he changed the way of people’s thinking about football in England, there’s absolutely no doubt about that.”

‘I think Mo will feel pretty early in the game they are not his team-mates anymore’

‘They’re much better than the 2005 Champions League-winning team… Even Steven Gerrard admits it’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
Lessons and mining vast experience in Leinster doesn't end with place in the final
FOOTBALL
'I think Mo will feel pretty early in the game they are not his team-mates anymore'
'I think Mo will feel pretty early in the game they are not his team-mates anymore'
'Shameful' Bolivian side forfeit match at 7-0 down after fielding youth team
'What was wrong with our style today?' Allardyce hits back at Everton critics
LIVERPOOL
'They're much better than the 2005 Champions League-winning team... Even Steven Gerrard admits it'
'They're much better than the 2005 Champions League-winning team... Even Steven Gerrard admits it'
Vote again on Brexit, Jurgen Klopp urges
Quiz: Can you recognise these Liverpool and Roma players from past European clashes?
LEINSTER
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
Leinster hopeful McFadden's hamstring injury doesn't rule him out of Bilbao
'We're not in the business of hoarding players, we're here to develop players'
PREMIER LEAGUE
David Moyes criticises Ireland defender Rice for 'really poor mistake'
David Moyes criticises Ireland defender Rice for 'really poor mistake'
Spurs boss Pochettino warns he'll 'play the kids' to avoid cup criticisms
Theo Walcott enlivens typical end-of-season Premier League clash

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie