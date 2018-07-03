Colombia lucky not to be down to 10 men as Barrios puts the head in on Henderson

COLOMBIA’S WILMAR BARRIOS can count himself lucky after he escaped with a yellow card following this clash with Jordan Henderson.

Replays showed Barrios caught Henderson with what looked to be an intentional headbutt as the two waited for a free-kick in the closing minutes of the first half in Moscow.

Following a review by the VAR, referee Mark Geiger decided that a yellow card was sufficient punishment – but was Barrios lucky not to see red?

Wilmar Barrios is booked for what looks like a head-butt on Jordan Henderson, which rules him out of Colombia's next game, but is he lucky it's just a yellow card? #rtesoccer #worldcup #COL #ENG pic.twitter.com/gbPzwjD47z — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 3, 2018

Was the referee’s decision correct?



