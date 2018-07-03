This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Colombia lucky not to be down to 10 men as Barrios puts the head in on Henderson

The Colombian escaped with a yellow card.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 3 Jul 2018, 8:08 PM
34 minutes ago 1,778 Views 11 Comments
COLOMBIA’S WILMAR BARRIOS can count himself lucky after he escaped with a yellow card following this clash with Jordan Henderson.

Replays showed Barrios caught Henderson with what looked to be an intentional headbutt as the two waited for a free-kick in the closing minutes of the first half in Moscow.

Following a review by the VAR, referee Mark Geiger decided that a yellow card was sufficient punishment – but was Barrios lucky not to see red?

Was the referee’s decision correct?


Poll Results:





LIVE: Colombia vs England, World Cup last 16

