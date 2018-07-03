10 mins ago

Less than half an hour to go now and the big team news sees James Rodriguez not even named on the bench for Colombia. The horror!

Many suggested that this was a 50-50 game with the Real Madrid and Bayern star in their starting XI, but that without him England could be deemed favourites.

The player found a new lease of life at the Allianz Arena on-loan last season in Munich, but just hasn’t gotten going at this summer’s World Cup after being plagued by injury setbacks.

How will his absence affect proceedings on the pitch today?