Tuesday 3 July, 2018
Less than half an hour to go now and the big team news sees James Rodriguez not even named on the bench for Colombia. The horror!

Many suggested that this was a 50-50 game with the Real Madrid and Bayern star in their starting XI, but that without him England could be deemed favourites.

The player found a new lease of life at the Allianz Arena on-loan last season in Munich, but just hasn’t gotten going at this summer’s World Cup after being plagued by injury setbacks.

How will his absence affect proceedings on the pitch today?

There’s just 45 minutes to go before we get underway, who’s going through to the quarter-finals tonight?


Poll Results:




So, today’s teams are:

Colombia: Ospina; Arias, D Sanchez, Mina, Mojica; Barrios, C Sanchez, Lerma; Quintero, Falcao, Cuadrad.

Subs: Zapata, Murillo, Rodriguez, Bacca, Vargas, Muriel, Uribe, Diaz, Borja. Izquierdo, Aguilar, JF Cuadrado

England: Pickford; Walker Stones Maguire; Trippier, Lingard, Henderson, Alli, Young; Sterling, Kane.

Subs: Butland, Pople, Rose, Dier, Delph, Cahill, Alexander-Arnold, Rashford, Welbeck, Loftus-Cheek, Vardy

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello! And welcome to our live coverage of this evening’s last-16 clash between Colombia and England from Moscow.

There has been so much talk, hype and more talk about this game but the hour has finally arrived. Is football ‘coming home?’ Have England looked too far ahead? Have Colombia been unfairly underrated?

All these questions will be answered soon. England have two victories under their belt, beating Tunisia and Panama before falling to Belgium in a group game many suggested they were better off losing in order to fall into an easier side of the draw.

Harry Kane is in fine form with five goals already, while Colombia have been damaged by the injury woes of their own star man James Rodriguez.

A quarter-final against Sweden is up for grabs, with kick-off at the Spartak Stadium coming up in just under an hour at 7pm.

