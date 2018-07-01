This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It's easy for me': Kane finding England World Cup captaincy a breeze

The Tottenham striker has led from the front in Russia so far.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Jul 2018, 9:22 AM
55 minutes ago 845 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4102076
Image: VI-Images via Getty Images
Image: VI-Images via Getty Images

HARRY KANE SAYS  it has been an easy job leading England at the World Cup so far.

The Tottenham striker took over the captain’s armband from Jordan Henderson ahead of the tournament and has safely led the Three Lions through the group stages, scoring five goals in two games to lead the race for the Golden Boot.

England will need Kane to lead from the front if they are to progress further in Russia, but the 24-year-old is relaxed knowing he does not have to carry the full leadership burden.

“Everything’s been going well. It’s easy for me. We have got a lot of lads who take control,” he said.

“If something’s not right, they’re happy to talk to the gaffer or talk to whoever they need to talk to. It’s about doing the same.

“If lads want to talk or need help, I’ll be there to talk to them or go through the gaffer and we work it out like that.”

England face Colombia in Moscow on Tuesday with the winner to face Sweden or Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

Colombia receive positive James Rodriguez update ahead of England clash

PSG duo eclipse Messi and Ronaldo on unforgettable day

