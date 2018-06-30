Colombia receive positive James Rodriguez update ahead of England clash

THERE WERE OVER 48 million hearts in mouths when James Rodriguez gingerly wombled off the pitch just over a half an hour into Colombia’s all-important group stage clash with Senegal, but Los Cafeteros’ talisman has received some positive news having missed training today.

The Colombian Football Federation have confirmed in a statement tonight that Rodriguez did not suffer a muscle tear versus the West Africans as first feared, and instead has “a minor edema” (accumulation of fluid in body tissue) in his right leg.

“James Rodríguez underwent a scan today which showed that he is suffering from minor edema, but that there has been no muscle tear,” read the statement.

It’s likely that to play Rodriguez would still be a sizeable risk for manager Joe Perkerman, but the results of the Bayern loanee’s scan indicate that Rodriguez at least can’t be conclusively ruled out of Tuesday’s last-16 encounter for now.

On the challenge presented by England, Colombian midfielder Carlos Sanchez told the media before training today:

“They have a lot of history and top players, but I am sure that we have the weapons.

Football has to be lived day by day. It is a match where we both have the same chances to continue in this World Cup. Superiority must be demonstrated on the pitch.

Colombia respects this team [England] very much because it has shown that it has great power, but we also have our little things.

