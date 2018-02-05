England scrum-half Ben Youngs ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations

BEN YOUNGS HAS been ruled out for the remainder of England’s Six Nations campaign after suffering a knee injury in the champions’ opening victory against Italy.

The Leicester Tigers scrum-half was taken off early on in Rome on Sunday, his evident pain souring what proved to be a commanding 46-15 win for England.

And on Monday the Rugby Football Union (RFU) confirmed the 28-year-old had ruptured the medial collateral ligament in his left knee, bringing an end to his tournament.

Youngs will undergo a further assessment with a surgeon later this week, but the RFU said he could be sidelined for up to four months.

Earlier on Monday, coach Eddie Jones called up Saracens’ Richard Wigglesworth as a replacement, with England facing Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

The news is also a huge blow to the Tigers, who are struggling in the bottom half of the Premiership.

