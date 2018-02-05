England scrum-half Ben Youngs ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations

BEN YOUNGS HAS been ruled out for the remainder of England’s Six Nations campaign after suffering a knee injury in the champions’ opening victory against Italy.
The Leicester Tigers scrum-half was taken off early on in Rome on Sunday, his evident pain souring what proved to be a commanding 46-15 win for England.
And on Monday the Rugby Football Union (RFU) confirmed the 28-year-old had ruptured the medial collateral ligament in his left knee, bringing an end to his tournament.
Youngs will undergo a further assessment with a surgeon later this week, but the RFU said he could be sidelined for up to four months.
Earlier on Monday, coach Eddie Jones called up Saracens’ Richard Wigglesworth as a replacement, with England facing Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.
The news is also a huge blow to the Tigers, who are struggling in the bottom half of the Premiership.
The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Analysis: Ireland’s attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
French use of ‘HIA’ replacements under extra scrutiny with second stage of review
COMMENTS (3)