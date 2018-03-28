Billy Vunipola ruled out of Champions Cup quarter-final with Leinster

Billy Vunipola has been ruled out for the game.

Billy Vunipola has been ruled out for the game.

SARACENS HAVE BEEN dealt an injury blow ahead of their European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-final with Leinster this weekend.

England out-half Owen Farrell is rated as just 50/50 for the game by the Aviva Premiership club, and has been given until Friday to prove his fitness.

Farrell has struggled to regain full fitness following a quad injury suffered against Ireland in the final round of this year’s Six Nations championship.

The number 10 only returned to light training this week and could still miss the crunch tie.

Billy Vunipola will definitely miss the game as he remains a number of weeks away from playing following the fractured arm he sustained earlier this year.

Speaking today, Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said:

“We’ll make a decision on Owen on Friday. His chances are probably 50/50. Billy won’t be available.”