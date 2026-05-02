Alex Dunne finishes third in thrilling Miami sprint race

ALEX DUNNE HAS finished in third place in the Formula 2 sprint race in Miami after a pulsating final lap.

Offaly native Dunne, 20, was in contention for the lead in the closing stages as Nikola Tsolov and Lauren van Hoepen battled it out at the front.

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Bulgaria’s Tsolov overtook van Hoepen towards the final bend but, when both drivers drifted wide, Dunne began to breathe down their necks.

The Alpine junior driver finished in third, however, as championship leader Tsolov held on for victory.

The feature race in Miami takes place on Sunday at 5:30pm Irish time.