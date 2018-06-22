This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 22 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's more of a pride thing that it's all us this year. All the players we have are from Kildare'

Captain Brian Byrne says the Kildare hurlers are reaping the benefits of having a homegrown panel.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 22 Jun 2018, 5:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,163 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4086551

IN 2017, KILDARE hurling manager Joe Quaid took advantage of GAA residency rules to recruit players from beyond the county’s borders.

Joe Quaid Source: Presseye/John McIlwaine/INPHO

The rule meant counties competing in the Christy Ring Cup and lower tiers can bring in players from MacCarthy Cup participants once they’re based in their adopted county.

Quaid, a two-time All-Star goalkeeper with Limerick during his playing days, called up former Kilkenny forward John Mulhall and Limerick’s Reidy brothers David and Mike to bolster his hand.

But the summer didn’t go to plan and Kildare exited the championship with an 11-point defeat to Carlow in the Christy Ring quarter-finals.

Quaid had previously struggled to get hurlers to commit to the county panel but last winter he admitted the squad did benefit from playing with the outside players he drafted in.

“We’re going to concentrate on the homegrown players,” he told the RTE GAA Podcast in October.

“Look it, we could have loaded the team (with outside players) in the first year. We had to do it last year and they contributed handsomely to the situation.”

John Mulhall with Conor McKinley John Mulhall in action for Kildare last season Source: Presseye/John McIlwaine/INPHO

This year Quaid focused on developing players born within the county and the Lilywhites have enjoyed a successful campaign, winning all four of their games so far this summer.

If they beat London on Sunday to lift the Christy Ring title for a second time since 2014, they’ll face Antrim in a play-off with promotion to the Joe McDonagh Cup at stake. It would represent major progress for the county.

“It’s more of a pride thing that it’s all us this year,” says Kildare captain Brian Byrne, who hails from Naas.

“Last year when stuff was going on, there was obviously mention of the lads that were in and mention of maybe that they were helping us too much. This year, it’s just all homegrown Kildare and it’s fantastic to see from one to 32.

“In fairness to Joe and his team, he ran everything by all of the group the whole time – especially last year when he brought in those few players. It was a team decision and, to be honest with you, we needed it because there lads going on holidays and lads just not taking up the opportunity to play hurling.

“This year – I’m not sure if it’s that the club scene was good or the young lads were just able to play senior hurling – but when he made the call, a lot more people said, ‘Yes.’

“In fairness to the lads, they gave us huge help last year, they brought a serious skillset to training. This year, now, it’s good that all the players we have are from Kildare.”

Byrne is also a talented footballer who played U21 with Kildare in 2016 and won a Sigerson Cup medal at wing-forward with UCD earlier this year.

Brian Byrne and Liam Knowles 23/1/2018 Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Things weren’t looking so good for Kildare after the Division 2A campaign where they lost off five of their games, including a 1-19 to 0-15 defeat to tomorrow’s opponents London in Ruislip which consigned them to relegation.

But they managed to turn things around in time for the championship and Byrne praised Quaid for his role in keeping spirits in the camp high during the testing times.

“In the league, it wasn’t good enough, it wasn’t what we were looking for this year,” he explains. “We took a break after the league, got our heads straight and worked hard in training. Ever since that, the ball has been rolling and it’s been a good time.

“It’s hard to pick up lads, especially after how the league went for us. Himself and his whole backroom and – and the lads in fairness – really stepped up to the mark.

Brian Byrne and Brian Regan Kildare skipper Brian Byrne and London's Brian Regan Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“We went back to club hurling, lads were getting game time and the winning momentum came again – we got a bit of a buzz going. We all got together, trained hard and haven’t looked back since then.

“It was tough for Joe in his first year. This year now, there’s something different – there’s a real buzz. It’s all Kildare players – a lot of young lads, core players who have been there for a good few years. There’s just a good blend.”

Byrne is hopeful his team lift the trophy in Croke Park on Saturday to inspire a new generation of young Lilywhite hurlers.

“At the end of the day, all young kids just want to win games. Especially when they see their county heroes winning competitions, it’ll give them a bit of an urge to get out on the field. There’s nothing better than winning our All-Ireland – hopefully, it’ll bring on a few young lads as well.”

Christy Ring Cup final

  • London v Kildare, Croke Park, 2pm – (Live on TG4′s Youtube)

Kildare (vs London)

1. Paddy McKenna (Clane)

2. Cian Forde (Maynooth)
3. John Doran (Leixlip)
4. Paul Sullivan (Naas)

5. Éanna O’Neill (Coill Dubh)
6. Mark Moloney (Celbridge)
7. Mark Grace (Coill Dubh)

8. Niall Ó Muineacháin – (Celbridge)
9. Brian Byrne (Naas – captain)

10. James Burke (Naa)
11. Paul Divilly (Confey)
12. Kevin Whelan (Naas)

13. Shane Ryan (Naas)
14. Martin Fitzgerald (Ardclough)
15. Jack Sheridan (Naas)

Subs:

16. Paul Dermody (Éire Óg Corra Choill)
17. Dylan Brereton (Coill Dubh)
18. Chris Bonus (Clane)
19. Bernard Deay (Clane)
20. Simon Leacy (Naas)
21. Barry Cormack (Éire Óg Corra Choill)
22. Sean Gainey (Naas)
23. Mick Purcell (Naas)
24. Mark Delaney (Coill Dubh)
25. Shane Walsh (Naas)
26. Diarmuid Cahill (Coill Dubh)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Staunton held in reserve as Mayo and Galway reveal their teams for Connacht final showdown

Mickey Harte makes four changes ahead of Carlow clash

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
Sublime! Ahmed Musa's outrageous half-volley is one of the goals of the World Cup
Lovren believes Croatia can surpass achievements of 1998 World Cup heroes
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Southgate criticises English press for team leak
Southgate criticises English press for team leak
Belgium outcast Nainggolan confirms he's joining Inter Milan from Roma
They want to pull you down - Sterling hits out at tabloid press
IRELAND
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Schmidt to make decision on Ireland future by the end of the year
Big opportunity for Conan as Schmidt resists temptation to make change at 9
ARGENTINA
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Argentina on the brink of premature World Cup exit as Croatia cruise to incredible victory
As it happened: Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup
LIONEL MESSI
Argentina deny reports players want manager out
Argentina deny reports players want manager out
'The Argentina squad clouds Leo's brilliance. He is limited because the team doesn't gel'
'Maradona is light years behind Messi' - Sergio Ramos hits back at Argentina legend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie