This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 10 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The leadership is a shambles... Many of them are far too old for the modern game to even understand it'

Former Ireland boss Brian Kerr was heavily critical of the national side’s set-up following the loss to Wales

By The42 Team Monday 10 Sep 2018, 8:15 AM
14 minutes ago 2,266 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4227353

FORMER IRELAND BOSS Brian Kerr has issued a strong criticism of the international set-up following the team’s disappointing 4-1 Nations League loss to Wales last Thursday.

Speaking as part of his role as a pundit for Virgin Media Sport, Kerr claimed a lack of cohesiveness and continuity in the Football Association of Ireland was having a negative impact on the team’s performances.

“We’ve shown a remarkable ability to get rid of people who are very strong in the coaching structure in Ireland,” Kerr said.

“We’ve no leadership at the top of it. The leadership is a shambles. We’ve had the same leadership for about 20 years now. Many of them are far too old for the modern game to even understand it, yet they’re directing operations.

“I think the system is failing us. We’re not producing players. It needs radical action.”

He added: “We knew the era of Robbie Keane, Damien Duff and Richard Dunne was going to end. What were we doing to prepare? The people who are running the FAI… They’ve managed to keep themselves in power for years and years. Their job is to oversee the well-being of Irish football and they’re not doing the job very well. They’ve lost too many good people on it. People like Packie Bonner… Even in the administration side, people have drifted away. There are lots of good people there, I’ve no doubts about that. But the experience required to keep producing good players when it’s not so easy to break into teams at the top level anymore… I’m not sure that type of guidance is around.”

Kerr was also critical of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill, while comparing the whole structure and organisation of the Irish team unfavourably in comparison to the Northern Irish and Welsh set-ups.

“Martin said it’s not his job to ensure we’ve players coming through. I would dispute that. It’s part of his job to be part of the whole structure and the mentality of the players.”

He continued: “For too long, our team looks like nobody is exactly sure of their role… It’s not good enough for the manager to say, ‘Brian Clough didn’t do it, he just let us go out and play’. That was 40 years ago.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Brilliant Christian Eriksen brace punishes Wales three days after impressive Ireland win
    Manchester United Women win first league game 12-0 against Aston Villa
    IRELAND
    Denis Buckley focuses on Connacht form after featuring in Ireland camp
    Denis Buckley focuses on Connacht form after featuring in Ireland camp
    Bayern prospect Johansson makes debut as Ireland U19s fall to friendly defeat against Wales
    Political rows over Eurovision have made headlines before - so what are the chances of an Irish withdrawal?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Pogba: 'As long as you do not see me in a Barcelona jersey, it's because I'm in Manchester'
    Pogba: 'As long as you do not see me in a Barcelona jersey, it's because I'm in Manchester'
    Emery's Arsenal ‘feels like a new club’ - Bellerin
    Man City's Sane announces birth of daughter after withdrawing from Germany squad
    BOXING
    'Ah, I should be grand!': Cork teenager to fight twice in Tijuana before knuckling down for the Leaving Cert
    'Ah, I should be grand!': Cork teenager to fight twice in Tijuana before knuckling down for the Leaving Cert
    Khan survives heavy knockdown and hairy moments to dominate Vargas on points
    Belfast's Burnett addresses flag 'controversy' ahead of Super Series showdown with Donaire

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie