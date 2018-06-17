A warrior and a gentleman: GAA world salutes 'Brick' Walsh as he breaks championship appearance record

LONG AFTER THE final whistle had blown at Semple Stadium, bringing Waterford’s summer to an early end, one man was still togged out on the pitch surrounded by fans.
Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh made his championship debut in 2003; today the Déise’s most loyal servant lined out for the 74th time, setting a new record for appearances in the senior hurling championship.
Among the first to congratulate ‘Brick’ was the man whose record he broke, former Tipperary keeper Brendan Cummins.
And as the tributes poured in from across the GAA world, people reached for the same words time and again.
Warrior.
Legend.
Gentleman.
Brick Walsh could be here for a few hours. Fair play to him. Legend of a man. 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZwA02khAax— David Collins (@DavidCollins27) June 17, 2018
