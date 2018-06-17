A warrior and a gentleman: GAA world salutes 'Brick' Walsh as he breaks championship appearance record

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

LONG AFTER THE final whistle had blown at Semple Stadium, bringing Waterford’s summer to an early end, one man was still togged out on the pitch surrounded by fans.

Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh made his championship debut in 2003; today the Déise’s most loyal servant lined out for the 74th time, setting a new record for appearances in the senior hurling championship.

Among the first to congratulate ‘Brick’ was the man whose record he broke, former Tipperary keeper Brendan Cummins.

And as the tributes poured in from across the GAA world, people reached for the same words time and again.

Warrior.

Legend.

Gentleman.

Congrats to 'Brick' Walsh setting new champ appearance record today. He has been some servant to @WaterfordGAA over the years. The way he's going might even extend the record next year! #warrior #gent — Brendan Cummins (@BrenCummins1) June 17, 2018 Source: Brendan Cummins /Twitter

Brick walsh will play his 74th championship hurling game today. Add in his two football championship matches from 2002. What a phenomenal achievement — Joe Hayes (@1JoeH) June 17, 2018 Source: Joe Hayes /Twitter

Honour to have played with this Man..Congrats Brick Walsh..what a sportsman this country has pic.twitter.com/ARqrxp2TuB — Tony Browne (@TonyBrowne05) June 17, 2018 Source: Tony Browne /Twitter

Brick Walsh could be here for a few hours. Fair play to him. Legend of a man. 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZwA02khAax — David Collins (@DavidCollins27) June 17, 2018

Was lucky enough to play with and against Michael “Brick’ Walsh. A warrior on the field. A gentleman off it. Some achievement #recordbreaker #Brick 👏🏻 — Shane McGrath (@Shaneytweet) June 16, 2018 Source: Shane McGrath /Twitter

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!